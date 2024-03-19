ELECTORAL COMMISSION SIGNS MOU WITH RSIPF

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) today 18th March 2024 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Solomon Islands Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara.

Speaking during the signing, Chief Electoral Officer and Commissioner Jasper Highwood Anisi said, “The collaboration between SIEC and RSIPF will help us deliver the success of the 2024 Joint Election.”

He further added that RSIPF plays a very important role in terms of the security aspect of looking after the ballot boxes, the electoral officials, and even the whole election operations.

Mr Anisi admitted that during the election we all know that anything can happen especially when people are too emotional about the election.

“But with the presence of police and having signed this MOU give us the confidence that we can work closely with RSIPF,” he added.

Mr. Anisi also officially announced that RSIPF will receive the pre-poll application before the close of business today (yesterday).

Meanwhile Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau, “As RSIPF, we are taking that challenge extremely seriously as part of our responsibility for national security, law, and order during the election.”

He further explained that “This MoU establishes the framework for cooperation between the RSIPF and the Electoral Commission, which is essential for the planning and the good conduct of a fair and free election.”

This MoU provides a platform for cooperation between the RSIPF and SIEC to:

Recognise and acknowledge community expectations to deliver a fair and safe 2024 Joint Election, understanding the importance of security;

Conduct joint planning of activities in respect to the Joint Elections and the related police-led security operations;

Establish reciprocal liaison officer arrangements within SIEC and RSIPF operation centres, and locations deemed appropriate;

Collaborate on any Joint Election funding proposals;

Share information and resources in the lead-up to and delivery of the 2024 Joint Elections;

Develop joint training opportunities in the lead-up to the 2024 Joint Elections;

Collaborate and provide support when issues arise during the delivery of the 2024 Joint Election

SIEC is an independent Constitutional Electoral Management Body that is responsible for voter registration and the conduct of elections at the Parliamentary, Provincial Assemblies, and Honiara City Council levels.

SIEC is an independent Constitutional Electoral Management Body that is responsible for voter registration and the conduct of elections at the Parliamentary, Provincial Assemblies, and Honiara City Council levels.

