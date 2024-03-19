Mattermost offers Self-Hosted, Kubernetes-based Skype for Business Replacement Compatible with Microsoft Teams and GDPR/Schrems II for European Enterprises

Mattermost’s self-sovereign collaboration platform helps European critical infrastructure organizations de-risk regulatory uncertainty from foreign-owned Software-as-a-Service infrastructure

PARIS, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the KubeCon Europe 2024 conference in Paris, France, Mattermost announced its self-hosted, Kubernetes-based replacement for Skype for Business designed for EU organizations requiring full data control to meet evolving GDPR and local regulatory requirements under Schrems II.



As the 2025 Skype for Business end-of-life deadline nears, some EU critical infrastructure organizations are in urgent need of a compliant and effective collaboration platform to meet evolving EU data sovereignty requirements. Uncertainty in the future compatibility of U.S. and EU data control regulations for Software-as-a-Service infrastructure creates a material compliance risk for certain EU public sector and commercial enterprises managing sensitive data.

“Mattermost delivers an adaptable, secure collaboration platform, ideal for organizations navigating changing US-EU data sovereignty laws. Its open-source, self-hosted approach ensures full data control and operational independence, setting it apart from SaaS-based alternatives,” said Richard Pidgeon, VP EMEA and APAC, Mattermost.



EU organizations with sensitive data can use Mattermost’s self-hosted deployment architecture to be fully independent from foreign control of critical communications infrastructure. At the same time, EU organizations that decide the data control policies of Microsoft Teams meet their needs for GDPR, Schrems II, and the evolving U.S.-EU regulatory landscape can interoperate fluently across Microsoft Teams and Mattermost deployments.

Self-hosted Mattermost instances provide fully self-sovereign data control and operations for messaging and file sharing with sensitive information, while interoperating with Microsoft Teams SaaS offerings for federated communications, real-time calls, screenshare and video meetings.

The Mattermost platform replaces the essential capabilities of Skype for Business , offering uninterrupted, compliant operations, marrying flexibility with robust security for modern digital collaboration.

To learn more, visit https://mattermost.com/skype-for-business-alternative/ .

About Mattermost:

Mattermost is a leader in secure collaboration for mission critical work in complex environments. The Mattermost platform enables enterprise, defense and governmental organizations to increase speed, efficiency and resilience in vital operations while meeting nation-state level security and compliance requirements. The company offers self-sovereign open source and enterprise software products, as well as managed cloud services. For more information visit mattermost.com



