ObsEva Announces Update on Board of Directors

GENEVA, Switzerland – March 18, 2024 – ObsEva SA (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for women’s health, today announced that, concurrent to the decision to wind-down the company’s operations, Catarina Edfjäll, Ph.D. has decided to step down from the Board effective today.

“We would like to warmly thank Catarina for her significant contribution to the company over the last years. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work closely with her and we wish her continued success in her future endeavors,” said Ernest Loumaye, Board Chairman.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving in vitro fertilization success rates. ObsEva is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.





