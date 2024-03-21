Poc Hba1C Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Poc Hba1C Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Poc Hba1C Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the poc hba1c testing market size is predicted to reach $1.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.
The growth in the poc hba1c testing market is due to the rise in government support. North America region is expected to hold the largest poc hba1c testing market share. Major players in the poc hba1c testing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Menarini Group, Danaher Corporation, Tosoh Bioscience Inc., ARKRAY Inc.
Poc Hba1C Testing Market Segments
• 1)By Type of Product: Instruments, Consumables
• 2)By Technology: Ion-Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic Assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Immunoassay, Other Technologies
• 3)By End User: Hospitals, Physician Office/Outpatient Center, Home Care, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global poc hba1c testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
POC HbA1C testing devices are designed to diagnose average levels of glucose in patients’ blood and to control type I and type II diabetes mellitus. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when an inadequate amount of insulin is produced by the pancreas or when the body cannot use the insulin it produces effectively. This assesses the average level of blood sugar over 2 to 3 months in an individual.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Poc Hba1C Testing Market Characteristics
3. Poc Hba1C Testing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Poc Hba1C Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Poc Hba1C Testing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Poc Hba1C Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Poc Hba1C Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
