Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1426

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1419

PRINTER'S NO. 1426

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1099

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, DILLON, GEBHARD,

HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, BAKER, REGAN, SCHWANK, VOGEL

AND J. WARD, MARCH 12, 2024

SENATOR MASTRIANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

AS AMENDED, MARCH 18, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in grants to fire companies and

emergency medical services companies, further providing for

DEFINITIONS, FOR publication and notice and, for award of

grants, FOR CONSOLIDATION INCENTIVE, FOR PUBLICATION AND

NOTICE AND FOR AWARD OF GRANTS, repealing provisions relating

to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical

Services Grant Program and to Emergency Medical Services

COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program, further providing for

expiration of authority, repealing provisions relating to

expiration of authority relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire

Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program and to

expiration of authority relating to Emergency Medical

Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program and further

providing for annual reports.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 7812, 7813(a)(7), (a.2) and (d), 7822

and 7823(a)(7) of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes are amended to read:

SECTION 1. THE DEFINITIONS OF "CAREER EMERGENCY MEDICAL

SERVICES," "INVALID COACH" AND "VOLUNTEER EMS COMPANY" IN

SECTION 7802 OF TITLE 35 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED

