Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1426

Senate Bill 1099
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1099
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, DILLON, GEBHARD,
HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, BAKER, REGAN, SCHWANK, VOGEL
AND J. WARD, MARCH 12, 2024
SENATOR MASTRIANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
AS AMENDED, MARCH 18, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in grants to fire companies and
emergency medical services companies, further providing for
DEFINITIONS, FOR publication and notice and, for award of
grants, FOR CONSOLIDATION INCENTIVE, FOR PUBLICATION AND
NOTICE AND FOR AWARD OF GRANTS, repealing provisions relating
to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical
Services Grant Program and to Emergency Medical Services
COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program, further providing for
expiration of authority, repealing provisions relating to
expiration of authority relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire
Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program and to
expiration of authority relating to Emergency Medical
Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program and further
providing for annual reports.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 7812, 7813(a)(7), (a.2) and (d), 7822
and 7823(a)(7) of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes are amended to read:
SECTION 1. THE DEFINITIONS OF "CAREER EMERGENCY MEDICAL
SERVICES," "INVALID COACH" AND "VOLUNTEER EMS COMPANY" IN
SECTION 7802 OF TITLE 35 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED
