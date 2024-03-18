Senate Bill 1111 Printer's Number 1429

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - December 20, 2012, [for which the individual was convicted,

specified in:

(1) section 9799.14(b)(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (8),

(9) or (10) (relating to sexual offenses and tier system) or

an attempt, conspiracy or solicitation to commit any offense

under section 9799.14(b)(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (8),

(9) or (10);

(2) section 9799.14(c)(1), (1.1), (1.2), (1.3), (2),

(3), (4), (5) or (6) or an attempt, conspiracy or

solicitation to commit an offense under section 9799.14(c)

(1), (1.1), (1.2), (1.3), (2), (3), (4), (5) or (6); or

(3) section 9799.14(d)(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7),

(8) or (9) or an attempt, conspiracy or solicitation to

commit an offense under section 9799.14(d)(1), (2), (3), (4),

(5), (6), (7), (8) or (9)]

who is determined to be a sexually violent predator under

section 9799.24 (relating to assessments) due to a mental

abnormality or personality disorder that makes the individual

likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses. The

term includes an individual determined to be a sexually violent

predator or similar designation where the determination occurred

in another jurisdiction, a foreign country or by court martial

following a judicial or administrative determination pursuant to

a process similar to that under section 9799.24 where the

determination or designation is based on the commitment of a

sexually violent offense on or after December 20, 2012, for

which the individual was convicted.

* * *

Section 2. Section 9799.14(b), (c) and (d) of Title 42 are

amended to read:

