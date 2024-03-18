Senate Bill 1111 Printer's Number 1429
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - December 20, 2012, [for which the individual was convicted,
specified in:
(1) section 9799.14(b)(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (8),
(9) or (10) (relating to sexual offenses and tier system) or
an attempt, conspiracy or solicitation to commit any offense
under section 9799.14(b)(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (8),
(9) or (10);
(2) section 9799.14(c)(1), (1.1), (1.2), (1.3), (2),
(3), (4), (5) or (6) or an attempt, conspiracy or
solicitation to commit an offense under section 9799.14(c)
(1), (1.1), (1.2), (1.3), (2), (3), (4), (5) or (6); or
(3) section 9799.14(d)(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7),
(8) or (9) or an attempt, conspiracy or solicitation to
commit an offense under section 9799.14(d)(1), (2), (3), (4),
(5), (6), (7), (8) or (9)]
who is determined to be a sexually violent predator under
section 9799.24 (relating to assessments) due to a mental
abnormality or personality disorder that makes the individual
likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses. The
term includes an individual determined to be a sexually violent
predator or similar designation where the determination occurred
in another jurisdiction, a foreign country or by court martial
following a judicial or administrative determination pursuant to
a process similar to that under section 9799.24 where the
determination or designation is based on the commitment of a
sexually violent offense on or after December 20, 2012, for
which the individual was convicted.
* * *
Section 2. Section 9799.14(b), (c) and (d) of Title 42 are
amended to read:
20240SB1111PN1429 - 2 -
