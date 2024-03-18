Senate Bill 1101 Printer's Number 1427

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1420

PRINTER'S NO. 1427

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1101

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, ARGALL, CULVER, DUSH, LAUGHLIN,

MARTIN, ROTHMAN AND J. WARD, MARCH 12, 2024

SENATOR MASTRIANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

AS AMENDED, MARCH 18, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further

providing for curriculum, training and education

certification management system.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7383.1 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 7383.1. Curriculum, training and education certification

management system.

* * *

(b.1) Testing ENTRY LEVEL TRAINING AND TESTING .--

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, fire and emergency

services training AT THE FIREFIGHTER 1 LEVEL established under

this section shall provide the following testing options to

trainees:

(1) a cumulative test to be completed at the end of the

fire and emergency services training program; or

<--

<--<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18