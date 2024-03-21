Global Mineral Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Mineral Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Mineral Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mineral market size is predicted to reach $1,335.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.
The growth in the mineral market is due to the growth in electric vehicle adoption. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mineral market share. Major players in the mineral market include Glencore PLC, Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, BHP Billiton Limited, China National Building Material Group Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
Mineral Market Segments
• By Type: Cement and Concrete Products, Glass and Glass Products, Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Clay Products and Refractories, Lime and Gypsum Products
• By Application: Chemicals Manufacturing, Metallurgy, Electrical Grid Infrastructure, Electronics, Glass Products, Vehicles, Other Applications
• By End User: Construction, Manufacturing, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global mineral market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Mineral refers to an organic substance that is naturally occurring and has a specific chemical composition, crystal structure, and physical qualities with properties such as tenacity, cleavage, fracture, specific gravity, lustre, color, and hardness that are found in the Earth's crust and widely used in various areas such as heating for homes and offices, electricity, transportation fuel, and the production of plastics.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Mineral Market Characteristics
3. Mineral Market Trends And Strategies
4. Mineral Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Mineral Market Size And Growth
……
27. Mineral Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Mineral Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
