Global Metal Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The metal market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4146.16 billion in 2023 to $4380.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Metal Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the metal market size is predicted to reach $5267.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

The growth in the metal market is due to the growing construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest metal market share. Major players in the metal market include Glencore International PLC, ArcelorMittal S.A., Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, POSCO, BHP Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation.

Metal Market Segments

• By Type: Iron and Steel Mills and Ferroalloy, Processed Nonferrous Metal, Processed Alumina and Aluminum, Foundries, Steel Products

• By Metal Type: Aluminum, Beryllium, Bismuth, Cadmium, Cerium, Chromium, Cobalt, Other Metal Types

• By End User: Construction, Manufacturing, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global metal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Metal refers to any of a group of materials that generate positive ions quickly and form metallic bonds with other anions, distinguished by a high melting point, high density and tensile strength, high light reflectivity, malleability, and ductility, as well as strong electrical and thermal conductivity and widely used in various areas such as heating for homes and offices, electricity, transportation fuel, and the production of plastics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Metal Market Characteristics

3. Metal Market Trends And Strategies

4. Metal Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Metal Market Size And Growth

……

27. Metal Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Metal Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

