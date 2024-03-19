PM meets FDI enterprises, forum discusses solutions to promote their roles in green growth

VIETNAM, March 19 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính is meeting with foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises and attending annual Việt Nam Business Forum (VBF) this morning in Hà Nội which focus on promoting the pioneering role of FDI firms in implementing green growth strategies.

VBF 2024 is co-organised by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the World Bank (WB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The forum will discuss roles of FDI with contributions from the European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (Eurocham), American Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (Amcham), Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as recommendations to further improve the investment environment in Việt nam from Intel Việt Nam, Samsung Việt Nam and Bosch Việt Nam.

VBF discusses the responsibility of FDI enterprises in implementing the green growth strategy with the focus on solutions for renewable energy development, tax reforms to attract investment in high-tech industries, human resource development and sustainable infrastructure.

In addition, discussions will centre around ESG practicing towards a green economy, circular economy and digital economy.

VBF has provided a platform for the business community and policies makers to discuss towards favourable business environment since 1997. — VNS