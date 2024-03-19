St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Drivers License Suspended - Criminal

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001972

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3-18-24 at 2224 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / VT-114, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION(S): DUI, Driving License Suspended – Criminal

ACCUSED: Christopher Newhook

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/18/24 at approximately 2224 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol near the intersection of US-5 and VT-114 in Lyndon, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Christopher Newhook (42) of St. Johnsbury, VT. During the encounter, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and conducted standard field sobriety tests. Investigation revealed Newhook to have been operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants. It was also discovered that Newhook had a criminally suspended license. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Following, he was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court for the above charges before being released to a sober adult.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-8-24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819