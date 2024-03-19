Turbocharger Market Continues to Grow, with $24.23 billion Valuation and 5.3% CAGR -2027

Turbocharger Market

Turbochargers swiftly gained popularity as they find wide applications in light commercial vehicles

Enhanced performance of engine and fuel efficiency, supportive government regulations, and engine downsizing to lower down weight of the vehicle fuel the growth of the global turbocharger market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Technology (Twin-Turbo, Wastegate Technology, and Variable Geometry Technology), Fuel Type (Diesel and Gasoline), Application (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Ships & Aircrafts, Agriculture & Construction, and Locomotives), Material (Cast Iron and Aluminum), and End-User (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2027." According to the report, the global turbocharger industry was estimated at $16.13 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $24.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Turbocharger is an integral part of internal combustion (IC) engine, which improves its performance by increasing the amount of air intake in the combustion chamber with the help of ejected burnt air. An IC engine requires extra air for combustion of additional fuel for large power generation that decreases its efficiency, thus, turbocharger plays a significant role in enhancing the efficiency by supplying compressed air. The global turbocharger market is expected to exhibit a notable growth in the coming years as these chargers ensure optimum engine performance and enhanced fuel efficiency.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆

𝐂𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐑𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥

𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐨 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

𝐈𝐇𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐨 & 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞

Determinants of the market-

Improved engine performance and fuel efficiency, several government regulations, and engine downsizing to reduce vehicle weight drive the growth of the global turbocharger market. On the other hand, complications related to turbocharger installation and rise in engine temperature owing to overheating issues in turbochargers curtail down the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand for fuel efficient as well as gasoline engines is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Current trend for the installation of better and efficient turbochargers in vehicles has increased due to its advantages such as better and increased vehicle efficiency. This has enabled turbocharger manufacturers to make continuous enhancements in existing turbochargers, therefore, boosts the turbochargers market growth.

Factors such as improved engine performance and fuel efficiency, government regulations and engine downsizing to reduce vehicle weight drive the growth of the turbocharger market. Moreover, turbocharger installation and excessive rise in engine temperature, owing to overheating issues in turbochargers are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the turbocharger market. However, rise in demand for fuel efficient engines and gasoline engines is expected to supplement the growth of the turbocharger market during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering more than two-fifths of the global turbocharger market. Rise in application of latest technology in automobiles drives the growth of the market in this region. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% till 2027. This is due to increased production of vehicles in the province.

Based on technology, the twin turbo technology segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global turbocharger market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. This is due to its wider usage in light passenger vehicles such as cars, taxis, mini-buses, and vans. The variable geometry technology segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. The fact that it helps in engine downsizing and increases low-speed efficiency & reliability propels the growth of the segment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By technology, the twin-turbo technology turbocharger generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By application, the light commercial vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By region, Europe contributed for the highest market share in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

