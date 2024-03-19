Saint Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release and Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – Violation of Conditions of Release / Retail Theft

CASE#: 24A2001645

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME 03/18/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Enosburg / Dollar General (Enosburg) – 2 locations involved

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions / Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Adam Bellevue

AGE: 19

Location of Residence: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 18, 2024 at approximately 1935 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of a conditions of release violation that occurred in the town of Enosburg. Adam Bellevue (age 19) was found to have violated his court conditions of release due to his threatening behavior. During the course of the investigation, it was also determined that he had just stolen items from the Dollar General in Enosburg. He was cited for violation of conditions of release and retail theft, and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on April 22, 2024 at 0830 hours.

(Citation issued)

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/24 0830 hrs.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.