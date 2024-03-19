Eosinophilic Esophagitis Disease Treatment Market is anticipated to surpass $656.118 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.12%
The eosinophilic esophagitis disease treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% from US$379.961 million in 2022 to US$656.118 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the eosinophilic esophagitis disease treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$656.118 million by 2029.
Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a persistent inflammatory condition affecting the oesophagus and arises when an excessive amount of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell, accumulate in the oesophageal lining, leading to inflammation and resulting in swallowing difficulties. Different types of medications off-label drugs, budesonide oral suspension, fluticasone ODT, mepolizumab, reslizumab, benralizumab, dupilunab, omalizumab are utilized for treating oesophagus related inflammatory conditions, mostly managing pain.
Eosinophilic esophagitis causes inflammation in the esophagus, which disrupts the normal contraction of the esophagus, leading to complications such as narrowing, as well as the formation of rings or abscesses. Growing awareness programme for esophagitis disease is the primary driving force behind the eosinophilic esophagitis disease treatment market's rapid growth. For instance, in May 2023 National Eosinophil Awareness Week (NEAW) was held by the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) which aimed to educate and learn about the disease and share the facts, donations for research programmes related to eosinophilic esophagitis, annual patient education conference.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the eosinophilic esophagitis disease treatment market growth. For instance, in February 2024 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for Takeda's EOHILIA (budesonide oral suspension), the initial oral treatment available in the United States for Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE). EOHILIA is a corticosteroid approved for a 12-week treatment period in individuals aged 11 years and above who have Eosinophilic esophagitis. As it contains a unique formulation of budesonide that provides thixotropic characteristics.
The eosinophilic esophagitis disease treatment market, based on product type is segmented into eight main categories namely. off-label drugs include budesonide oral suspension, fluticasone odt, mepolizumab, reslizumab, benralizumab, dupilunab, and omalizumab. Budesonide oral suspension the medicine is usually given two times a day and functions by decreasing inflammation in the oesophagus. It is successful in both initiating and sustaining remission of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
The eosinophilic esophagitis disease treatment market, based on distribution channel is segmented into three main categories namely. Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies offer a multitude of advantages in terms of medication accessibility. Individuals can benefit from direct contact with healthcare professionals, which allows a prompt consultation by healthcare professionals and address the concerns related to the medication.
North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the eosinophilic esophagitis disease treatment market due rise in the frequency of allergic reactions. For instance, According to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America Allergy Capital report 2023 allergies pose a significant health issue as they are prevalent among individuals. The allergies are one of the most frequently encountered medical conditions in the United States, impacting over 100 million Americans annually with diverse forms of allergic reactions.
The research includes coverage of are Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanof, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer are significant market players in the eosinophilic esophagitis disease treatment market.
The market analytics report segments the eosinophilic esophagitis disease treatment market as follows:
• By Product Type
o Off-Label Drugs
o Budesonide Oral Suspension
o Fluticasone ODT
o Mepolizumab
o Reslizumab
o Benralizumab
o Dupilunab
o Omalizumab
• By Distribution Channel
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Retail Pharmacies
o Online Pharmacies
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Ellodi Pharmaceuticals
• AstraZeneca Plc
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
• GlaxoSmithKline Plc
• Sanof
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
• Pfizer
