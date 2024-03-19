Agriculture Drones Market is projected to reach US$19,799.8 million by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 32.87%
The agricultural drone market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.87% from US$2,708.147 million in 2022 to US$19,799.8 million by 2029.
The agricultural drone market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.87% from US$2,708.147 million in 2022 to US$19,799.8 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the agricultural drone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.87% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$19,799.8 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the agriculture drone market during the forecasted period is the advancement of technology in components, sensors, and sizes that have contributed to and positively improved farming production in recent years. This agricultural drone data helps farmer make better decisions regarding crop health and improve their production. Also, it helps streamline their processes and gain valuable insights into their crops.
Another factor that boosts the sales of agriculture drones in the market is the rising awareness of precision farming among farmers. These drones provide precise data regarding crops according to which farmer makes the best decision possible to enhance and make their crop yield much better. The significant advancement in drone technology helps in decisions like soil and crop field assessment, seeding, and pesticide application. These factors are predicted to grow the market over the forecast period.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/agriculture-drones-market
The agriculture drone market, type, is divided into three types- fixed-wing, multi-rotor, and hybrid. fixed-wing drones are long-range and energy-efficient. i.e., they use less battery power which can be useful to farmers for a long day at the farm, Multirotor drones are rotorcraft with more than two lift-generating rotors that use fixed-pitch spinning blades to generate lift. Therefore, with these different types of drones available to help in the agriculture process the market is anticipated to grow.
The agriculture drone market, by application, is divided into three types- spraying, field mapping, and crop scouting. Drone field mapping is used for collecting data regarding crops using a drone and then using that data to create an accurate map of an agricultural area, drone spraying is a growing industry that uses drones to spray pesticides and fertilizers on farmland. So, these various applications in the agriculture field of drones help in the growth of the market.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the agriculture drone market during the forecasted period as this region widely uses precision agriculture to provide the best quality crops during the harvesting season. Also, cameras, sensors, and other imaging technology are being used by farmers to collect data in real-time on crop health and precision farming is made possible by this data. This makes the farmer's job a little easier to make more focused and educated decisions like what crop needs for its better health and how to improve its yield. Therefore, significant advancements in drone technology by key players and the wide adoption of agriculture drones are anticipated to drive market growth in the region.
The research includes several key players from the agriculture drone market, such as Parrot Drone SAS, DJI, AeroVironment, Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Dragonfly, Sentera, Inc., Microdrones, Dronedeploy.
The market analytics report segments the agriculture drones market using the following criteria:
• By Type:
o Fixed Wing
o Multi-Rotor
o Hybrid
• By Application:
o Spraying
o Field Mapping
o Crop Scouting
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Parrot Drone SAS
• DJI
• AeroVironment, Inc.
• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
• Trimble Inc.
• Dragonfly
• Sentera, Inc.
• Microdrones
• Dronedeploy
Explore More Reports:
• Global Smart Irrigation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-irrigation-market
• Crop Spraying Drones Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/crop-spraying-drones-market
• Agricultural Sprayers Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/agricultural-sprayers-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn