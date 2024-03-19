Lane Closure on Fifth Avenue, Huntington, Beginning Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Page Content

There will be a closure of the southbound lane at Fifth Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, as crews install stormwater pipes. Traffic traveling Fifth Avenue will be shifted to the left three lanes of travel, and the right shoulder lane will be closed.

Traffic will be maintained through mainline Hal Greer. The work is scheduled to take one day to complete. However, this area will have flaggers posted for the remainder of the week as crews backfill the area and remove roadway plates.

The traveling public should proceed with extra caution and watch for flaggers, equipment, and workers. Please take caution when traveling through this area.



This phase of the Hal Greer Boulevard Renovation Project’s goal is to improve connectivity and safety for all modes of transportation on Hal Greer Boulevard from Third Avenue to Washington Boulevard and transform the corridor into a welcoming gateway and community asset.

Traffic traveling through the area should pay attention to posted signs and message boards for current traffic patterns.



Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​​