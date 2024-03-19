Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: WVDOH surpasses 50,000 potholes patched!

Page Content

​



West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews have surpassed 50,000 potholes patched in their early season blitz on potholes. That’s 50,000 potholes that usually wouldn’t be patched until mid-April.



Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.



Asphalt plants in St. Albans, Morgantown, and Princeton, which typically don’t open until early April, opened early this year, allowing the WVDOH to get a head start on patching potholes. A few other asphalt plants have also opened early.



Since Gov. Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 50,078 potholes along 4,868 miles of road.







Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, include:

WV 85, Grippe Lane, and Hewett Creek Road, Boone County.

Nebo Walker Road and Triplett Ridge Road, Clay County.

US 119, US 60, WV 501, WV 61, WV 25, Tuppers Creek Road, Sissonville Drive, Old Tuppers Creek Road, Wildwood Acres Drive, and Thorofare Road, Kanawha County.

WV 2, Waterloo Road, and Knife Branch Road, Mason County.

WV 62,Liberty Park Road, Dog Fork Road, and Young Lane, Putnam County.

US 60 and McComas-Martha Road, Cabell County.

WV 10, WV 3, and Lower Mud River Road, Lincoln County.

WV 17, Buffalo Creek Road, and Smokehouse-Crawley Creek Road, Logan County.

US 52 and WV 80, Mingo County.

US 52, WV 152, and WV 75, Wayne County.

US 33 and Sams Run Road, Calhoun County.

Middle Fork Road, Jackson County.

US 33 and WV 36, Roane County.

WV 47, Wirt County.

Broad Run Road, Doddridge County.

WV 76, WV 57, and Brookeline Drive, Harrison County.

WV 273, Buffalo Road, and Whetstone, Marion County.

WV 100, Monongalia County.

Kanetown Road and Sanders Street, Preston County.

Flemington High School Road and Hovatter Road, Taylor County.

WV 9, Berkeley County.

Gloucester Drive and Avon Bend Road, Jefferson County.

­Limestone Road, Mineral County.

WV 2 and Sample Road, Ohio County.

WV 18, Tyler County.

WV 2, Wetzel County.

Stonecoal Road, Upshur County.

WV 66, Pocahontas County.

US 33, Randolph County.

WV 32, Tucker County.

US 60, WV 41, and Cunard Road, Fayette County.

US 219, Monroe County.

WV 55 and WV 39, Nicholas County.

Dry Fork Road/Rift-Berwind Road, McDowell County.

West Cumberland, Mercer County.

McKinney Mountain Road/McKinney Road, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.



