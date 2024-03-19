Submit Release
WVDOT is hiring equipment operators and mechanics in District 4 NOW!

Applicants may apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event and be interviewed on the spot! Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed. For more information, call 304-205-6063.

Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program and Secondary Roads Initiative created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.

WVDOT jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement.

In 2023, WVDOT hired more than 900 people. Check the WVDOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.​

