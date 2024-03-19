WV 2/ US 250 Southbound Fourth Street Off Ramp Exit Closure, in Benwood, to Begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

The US 250 southbound Fourth Street exit off ramp, in Benwood, will be closed, from 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, through 6:30 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2024, for bridge and curb repair. Motorists should follow the detour signs. Alternate Routes: Use County Route 2/7 (Marshall Street). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
