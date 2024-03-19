Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,609 in the last 365 days.

WV 2/ US 250 Southbound Fourth Street Off Ramp Exit Closure, in Benwood, to Begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Page Content

The US 250 southbound Fourth Street exit off ramp, in Benwood, will be closed, from 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, through 6:30 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2024, for bridge and curb repair.  Motorists should follow the detour signs.
 
Alternate Routes: Use County Route 2/7 (Marshall Street).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

WV 2/ US 250 Southbound Fourth Street Off Ramp Exit Closure, in Benwood, to Begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more