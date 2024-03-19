Merkel Cell Carcinoma Disease Treatment Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 3.43% to reach US$4.834 billion by 2029
Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare and severe skin cancer that predominantly attacks the touch receptors or Merkel cells. It is frequently associated with UV exposure and the Merkel cell polyomavirus. Surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy are all possible treatment options.
Cancer is most commonly treated surgically, followed by radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Targeted treatment focuses on particular cancer growth agents. Patients should work with a multidisciplinary team to develop the optimal treatment strategy, and regular follow-ups are critical for detecting recurrence or potential problems.
Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare and severe skin cancer that can be treated with surgery, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy. The Merkel cell carcinoma treatment market encompasses medicines, treatments, and medical interventions such as chemotherapy medications, immunotherapies, and targeted therapies. Surgery is frequent, radiation kills cancer cells, and immunotherapy boosts the immune response. Clinical trials benefit the market.
R&D initiatives in Merkel cell carcinoma treatment include generating novel medicines, focusing on particular cancer growth agents, and advancing immunotherapy. These initiatives propel the market by requiring additional clinical studies to assess the safety and efficacy of novel therapies.
For example, In January 2024, Verrica Pharmaceuticals developed VP-315, a first-in-class oncolytic peptide, to treat basal cell carcinoma, the most frequent kind of cancer in the United States. The Phase 2 trial will look at the drug's safety, pharmacokinetics, and effectiveness in people with biopsy-proven basal cell carcinoma. The medication acts by causing tumor cell lysis and releasing a wide range of tumor antigens for T-cell responses.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the Merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment market during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2023, Incyte acquired FDA clearance for Zyny, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets PD-1 and is used to treat people with metastatic or recurrent Merkel cell carcinoma. The FDA has expedited the approval of the Biologics Licence Application based on tumor response rate and duration of response. MCC is an uncommon, aggressive skin cancer with a dismal prognosis.
The global merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment, based on different therapy techniques is categorized into- chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgical excision, radiation therapy, combination therapy, and others. Chemotherapy is a therapeutic strategy that uses strong drugs to kill or halt cancer cell development. It is frequently used as a main treatment for advanced or metastatic breast cancer, or in conjunction with other platinum-based treatments. Immunotherapy helps the body's immune system recognize and fight cancer cells. FDA-approved medicines like avelumab and pembrolizumab target proteins on immunological or cancer cells to improve immune responses to MCC.
Localized MCC or early-stage illness is treated mostly by surgical excision, which aims to remove the tumor and surrounding tissue with clean margins to limit the chance of recurrence.
Radiation therapy, which employs high-energy beams to destroy cancer cells or reduce tumors, is used as the primary treatment for localized metastatic breast cancer (MCC) or in conjunction with surgery or chemotherapy. External beam radiation treatment is the most prevalent form. Combination therapy is combining different treatment methods to improve results, such as surgery with adjuvant radiation or chemotherapy.
The global merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment, based on test types is categorized into- computerized axial tomography scan, positron emission tomography scan, biopsy test, immunohistochemistry test, and others. Computerized Axial Tomography (CT) scans, which employ X-rays to generate precise pictures, are widely used to assess the extent of metastatic breast cancer (MCC) tumors, detect metastases, and monitor therapy response, giving critical information regarding lesion size, location, and dissemination.
PET scans identify metabolic activity in breast cancer tumors or metastases and are frequently used in conjunction with CT scans to provide more thorough imaging. The biopsy test is the final diagnostic test for MCC, which involves taking a tiny tissue sample and examining it under a microscope. Depending on the size and location of the lesion, techniques such as punch biopsy, excisional biopsy, and incisional biopsy are used.
Immunohistochemistry (IHC) assays identify proteins or antigens in tissue samples, such as MCPyV antigens and neuroendocrine markers. Positive staining for MCPyV antigens or markers can help diagnose MCC and distinguish it from other skin malignancies.
The global merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment based on end-users is categorized into- hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and surgical centers, and others. Hospitals play a central role in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of Merkel cell carcinoma, providing comprehensive care and access to various specialists and treatment modalities.
Homecare services offer supportive care, symptom management, and follow-up monitoring to MCC patients undergoing outpatient or post-treatment. Specialty clinics and surgical centers provide MCC patients with specialized knowledge, modern diagnostics, and interdisciplinary treatment.
North America is an important market for Merkel cell carcinoma therapy because of its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, research, and availability of cutting-edge medicines. Aging, more awareness, and superior diagnostic tools have all contributed to the rise in the occurrence of Merkel cell carcinoma in the United States.
North America, notably the United States, commands a substantial market share in Merkel cell carcinoma therapy due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, research institutions, and specialists, while the FDA's role in approving and commercializing cancer medicines remains critical.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment market that have been covered are Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Oncology (Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, McKesson Corporation, Amgen Inc, and Immunity Bio (NantKwest).
The market analytics report segments the global merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment market using the following criteria:
• By Therapy
o Chemotherapy
o Immunotherapy
o Surgical Excision
o Radiation Therapy
o Combination Therapy
o Others
• By Test Type
o Computerized axial tomography scan
o Positron emission tomography scan
o Biopsy test
o Immunohistochemistry test
o Others
• By End-Users
o Hospitals
o Homecare
o Specialty Clinics and Surgical Centers
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Merck KGaA
• Pfizer Inc.
• Takeda Oncology (Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
• Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• OncoSec Medical Incorporated
• McKesson Corporation
• Amgen Inc,
• Immunity Bio (NantKwest)
