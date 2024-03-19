Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market is anticipated to surpass US$7.585 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.87%
The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% from US$3.459 billion in 2022 to US$7.585 billion by 2029.
The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% from US$3.459 billion in 2022 to US$7.585 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$7.585 billion by 2029.
Older persons are mostly affected by Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a progressive lung disease for which there is no known cause. Breathing becomes more difficult as a result of the lung tissue being thicker and more rigid. Breathlessness, a chronic dry cough, exhaustion, and finally respiratory collapse are some of the symptoms. Although environmental variables and genetic predisposition may play a role, the precise explanation is yet unknown. Lung function examinations and imaging tests are necessary for the diagnosis, which frequently entails ruling out other illnesses. Treatment options include medication, oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, and, in extreme circumstances, the possibility of a lung transplant, all of which are intended to manage symptoms and delay the progression of the disease.
The long-term, progressive lung illness known as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is characterized by lung tissue scarring, which results in decreased oxygen supply and rigidity. It is yet unknown what causes it, which is why it is called "idiopathic." Breathlessness, a chronic cough, and exhaustion are among the symptoms, which usually get worse with time. With a median survival of 2–5 years after diagnosis, IPF primarily affects elderly persons and has a bad prognosis. Treatment includes pulmonary rehabilitation, lung transplant in severe cases, and drugs such as nintedanib and pirfenidone to control symptoms and halt the progression of the disease. To improve patient outcomes, research keeps looking into novel treatments and deepens our understanding of the underlying mechanisms driving the disease.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance In January 2023 The US FDA gave Lotus Pharmaceutical's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Nintedanib Capsules, a generic form of Boehringer Ingelheim's OFEV®, preliminary clearance. The generic Nintedanib Capsules will be introduced by the company as soon as possible.
The idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is expected to have significant growth in the drug class sector. Pharmaceutical companies are constantly developing new medications that target inflammation and fibrotic pathways as a result of continuous research and development activities. This expands the therapy options available to patients. Advances in early diagnosis and personalized therapy also play a part in the growing use of pharmaceutical interventions. The Drug class sector exhibits substantial potential for expansion, driven by innovation and the ongoing pursuit of effective medicines to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life in the management of IPF, despite obstacles such as high treatment costs and restricted therapeutic alternatives.
Based on drug type, the market for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is expected to rise, with pirfenidone and nintedanib being key players. Because of its effectiveness and tolerability, pirfenidone—which has anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory qualities—has become a mainstay treatment. Tyrosine kinase inhibitor nintedanib, on the other hand, provides a unique mechanism that targets the advancement of fibrosis. Although both medications have shown effectiveness in delaying the course of sickness, nitedanib's distinct mechanism might contribute to the growth of its market. Nonetheless, pirfenidone's lengthier clinical history and established commercial presence might help it maintain its relevance. Ultimately, each segment's growth trajectory will be determined by patient preferences, developing clinical evidence, and market factors.
Based on end-users, Due to several factors, the hospital segment in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) market is expected to increase significantly. Hospitals provide specialized care through interdisciplinary teams and are major centers for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of complicated respiratory disorders like IPF. As treatment options and diagnostic technology progress, hospitals become the main hubs for complete IPF care. The need for IPF-related services is further fueled by the increased need for hospital admissions and treatments brought on by the growing prevalence of IPF. Furthermore, hospitals frequently have access to clinical trials and cutting-edge therapies, which draws individuals looking for the best care possible for their ailments.
Based on geography the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) market in the Asia-Pacific region is expanding significantly due to factors such as escalating healthcare costs, aging populations, and more awareness. Access to cutting-edge therapies and enhanced diagnostic methods both support the growth. Governmental programs to combat respiratory illnesses and improve healthcare facilities also contribute to the market's expansion. Pharmaceutical businesses and academic institutions working together to promote research and development can result in new remedies that are tailored to the unique needs of the area. Notwithstanding obstacles such as inadequate knowledge and problems with reimbursement, the Asia-Pacific IPF market exhibits encouraging growth prospects.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), market that have been covered are Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biogen, Cipla, Hoffman-La Roche AG, Fibrogen Inc, Galapagos NV, Medicinova Inc., Novartis AG, Prometic Life sciences Inc.
The market analytics report segments the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), market on the following basis:
• BY TREATMENT TYPE
o Drug class
o Oxygen Therapy
o Lung Transplant
o Others
• BY DRUG TYPE
o Pirfenidone
o Nintedanib
• BY END-USER
o Hospital
o Clinic
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Biogen
• Cipla
• Hoffman-La Roche AG
• Fibrogen, Inc.
• Galapagos NV
• Medicinova, Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Prometic Life sciences Inc.
