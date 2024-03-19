Manchin Announces $1.9 Million To Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

March 18, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,941,442 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia. The funding will specifically support improving health services for individuals with HIV/AIDS, advancing cancer detection and diagnosis research, bolstering responses to environmental health hazards, and aiding state primary care offices.

“Every West Virginian deserves access to quality, affordable health services,” said Senator Manchin. “The investments announced today will strengthen cancer research and protect against environmental health hazards, as well as support individuals living with HIV/AIDS and assist primary care offices across West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: