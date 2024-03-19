PH asserts unwavering sovereignty, jurisdiction over maritime zones with Congressional ratification --Gatchalian

Senator Win Gatchalian emphasized that with Congress ratifying the proposed measure, the Philippines has taken a significant stride towards formally declaring its maritime zones, awaiting only the signature of the President to solidify this crucial step.

Gatchalian asserted that the implementation of this measure will fortify the nation's stance on the West Philippine Sea, crucially important in the face of ongoing Chinese aggression against the Philippine Coast Guard and Filipino fishermen despite the country's relentless diplomatic protests.

"We have full confidence in the swift enactment of this measure into law, as it stands poised to strengthen the country's legal framework, bolstering its ability to assert and defend its maritime sovereignty," said Gatchalian, a co-author of the proposed legislation.

The measure stands as a formidable shield, safeguarding the rights of Filipino fishermen to the abundant resources of the West Philippine Sea, including the vast wealth of untapped energy resources lying within its domain, according to Gatchalian.

"Once enacted into law, the measure would strengthen our position and rights over the West Philippine Sea, which was already established by our victory in the 2016 arbitral ruling," the senator emphasized.

"Establishing the country's maritime zone is necessary to reinforce the country's security framework over our territorial waters as well as protect and harness the potential of our marine resources, he concluded.

PH iginiit ang hindi natitinag na soberanya, hurisdiksyon sa mga maritime zone sa ratipikasyon ng Kongreso --Gatchalian

Binigyang-diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian na sa pagratipika ng Kongreso sa panukalang Philippine Maritime Zones Act, ang Pilipinas ay gumawa ng makabuluhang hakbang tungo sa pormal na pagdedeklara ng mga maritime zone ng bansa, na naghihintay na lamang ng pirma ng Pangulo upang pagtibayin ang mahalagang hakbang na ito.

Iginiit ni Gatchalian na ang pagpapatupad ng panukalang batas ay magpapatibay sa paninindigan ng bansa sa West Philippine Sea, na napakahalaga sa harap ng patuloy na pangha-harass ng China laban sa Philippine Coast Guard at mga mangingisdang Pilipino kahit na naka-ilang diplomatic protest na ang bansa.

"Buo ang tiwala natin sa mabilis na pagsasabatas ng naturang panukala dahil nakahanda itong palakasin ang legal framework ng bansa at palakasin ang kakayahan nating igiit at ipagtanggol ang ating maritime sovereignty," sabi ni Gatchalian, co-author ng panukala.

Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, mapapangalagaan ang mga karapatan ng mga mangingisdang Pilipino sa masaganang yaman ng West Philippine Sea, kabilang ang malawak na energy resources, ayon kay Gatchalian.

"Oras na maisabatas, ito ay magpapalakas sa ating posisyon at karapatan sa West Philippine Sea, na naitatag na ng ating tagumpay sa 2016 arbitral ruling," pagbibigay-diin ng senador.

"Ang pagtatatag ng maritime zone ng bansa ay kinakailangan upang palakasin ang security framework sa ating teritoryo at protektahan at gamitin ang potensyal ng ating yamang dagat," pagtatapos niya.