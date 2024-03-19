PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 19, 2024 REVILLA CALLS ON GOVERNMENT INSTRUMENTALITIES TO PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE LA NIÑA PHENOMENON SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. once again called on concerned government instrumentalities such as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to prepare as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) recently raised a La Niña Watch. In a radio interview, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Works said that the Committee has conducted several hearings on the matter but stressed that the aforementioned agencies should be proactive in preparing for such natural event, and should not be just reactive. "We just have to remind them again. Hindi yung every time, nagiging reactive na lang. Dapat talaga proactive," Revilla said. "Ngayon pa lang, dapat yung mga silted na mga ilog, hinuhukay na nila. Sinabi ko na dati sa DPWH, bumili na sila ng mga backhoe nila. Hukayin na nila para hindi na lumubog yung mga lugar," he added. According to PAGASA, the el niño across the Tropical Pacific Ocean shows signs of weakening and is expected to persist until March-April-May 2024. On the other hand, the weather agency said that there is a 55% chance for la ñina to develop in June-July-August 2024. "We always have to be one step ahead. Preparedness is just as important as resilience. Hindi pwedeng kapag andyan na yung ragasa ng baha, saka pa lang magkukumahog. Our vulnerability to natural calamities should be our constant reminder to always be equipped to withstand severe weather conditions which are expected given our geographical location," the solon said. Revilla bared that he has been communicating with lead agencies on the matter, and that he is looking into the possibility of conducting another public hearing to solicit updates and be informed with the preparations the said agencies are doing. He added that the implementing agencies of the the multi-billion Metro Manila Flood Management Project must report on the status of the program. "Ilang porsyento na ba ang nasimulan na; and of which, ilan yung tapos na?" The project is comprised of several components which are aimed at modernizing drainage areas, minimizing solid waste in waterways, participatory housing and resettlement, and project management and coordination. "We have been constantly reminding them especially itong DPWH. Kausap natin si Secretary Bonoan diyan. Alam naman na nila kung ano yung mga flood-prone areas talaga, kailangan maihanda sila. Time is of the essence sa mga ganitong klase ng sakuna. Buhay at kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan ang nakataya diyan " the lawmaker stressed.