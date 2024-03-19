North Carolina Based Company Shipping Revolutionary New BIPV Watertight Solar Carports and Canopies
Infinity Rack manufactures American made aesthetically pleasing residential and commercial solar carports, pavilions, and luxury pergola systems.CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rack LLC, an all American company based out of North Carolina, has developed a revolutionary modular BIPV framing system. The patent pending design works with any framed solar panel to create a mechanically watertight solar roof. Infinity Rack is currently shipping the roofing system as well as its proprietary modular structures; the SunLounge watertight solar pergolas and pavilions as well as the SunPark, SunPark XL and SunPark Cantilever solar carports, nationwide. These structures are a modular design allowing for an infinite number of possible configurations as well as 14 pre engineered kits - all manufactured in the USA using domestic content.
The Infinity Rack product line is the only one of its kind in that it can fully seal around any standard framed solar module without any fabrication required in the field, to create a long lasting fully watertight roof. The permanent seal does not require the use of seam tape or press in gaskets, which require regular maintenance and frequent replacement. Additionally, all of the structures are engineered to handle extreme weather and snow loads. All of the SunLounge and SunPark canopies can handle up to 195 mph winds and as much as 120 PSF snow load with additional columns. Infinity Rack framing fully encapsulates and protects all of the wiring making it not visible or accessible to people walking under the space. Modules are also mounted in a way so as to not obstruct the backside of the bifacial solar modules meaning maximum possible power output from reflected light off of the ground surface around the structure, for additional solar energy output.
The SunLounge products make aesthetically pleasing outdoor living spaces or commercially can provide outdoor seating, event spaces, and meeting areas. When it comes to outdoor living spaces the Infinity Rack SunLounge has an installed MSRP ranging from $88-$105 per sq ft which is on par or lower than many of the available high quality aluminum pergola products and stick built options with a full roof. The SunLounge canopies can be accessorized with automatic drop down sun shades, motorized projector screens, fans, custom wrapped columns to match any aesthetic and both the SunLounge and SunPark products are available with integrated RGB LED strip lighting.
The SunPark product line offers residential and commercial carports and car charging stations as well as parking for buses, RV’s, and tractor trailer trucks. They include fully cantilevered as well as dual cantilevered options. The pre-engineered kits offer significant power production between 6.6 and 28.75kW of solar output with the ability to build structures of any size.
Infinity Rack aims to further push forward the modular building options with Infinity Rack building products launching in Q3 2024 which will be a game changing system for standalone buildings, additions and sunrooms with the ability to integrate BIPV. The new insulated building system will not only have the ability to generate their own electricity but will also be incredibly efficient and are designed to handle extreme weather conditions.
