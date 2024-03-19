Chris McGuinn to Speak at The Coalition for FTS’ Inaugural Conference on Lowering Barriers to Addiction Treatment
EINPresswire.com/ -- More Than 28 is excited to announce Chris McGuinn’s participation as a panelist at The Coalition for Families, Teens, and Students' inaugural conference. This April, in Baltimore, he will be engaging in pivotal discussions about lowering barriers to addiction treatment and advocating for insurance reform to make these crucial services more accessible and affordable. This event promises to be an invaluable opportunity for sharing insights and strategies to combat the opioid crisis.
We look forward to contributing to this meaningful dialogue and learning from fellow experts dedicated to making a difference.
With a distinguished career at addiction treatment organizations and the U.S. Department of Labor, McGuinn brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the panel. He will discuss innovative strategies for lowering barriers to addiction treatment and advocating for pivotal changes in insurance payment models to enhance affordability and accessibility for all.
The conference will feature discussions on efficacious practices, programs, and policies that have shown promise in mitigating opioid poisonings and deaths and have facilitated optimal health outcomes in treatment and recovery. McGuinn’s participation underscores the event’s commitment to addressing the fentanyl-opioid crisis through actionable solutions and expert collaboration.
Attendees can look forward to a comprehensive agenda with multiple panels exploring core topics related to the opioid epidemic, from prevention and treatment to recovery. McGuinn’s session promises to be a highlight, offering valuable perspectives on transforming the landscape of addiction treatment financing and delivery.
About Chris McGuinn: Chris McGuinn is a recognized leader in healthcare policy and administration. He focuses on improving access and quality of care for individuals facing mental health and substance use challenges. His work has consistently aimed at bridging gaps in treatment access and advocating for equitable healthcare practices.
About The Coalition for Families, Teens, and Students: Founded with the mission to combat the opioid crisis and its impacts on families and communities, The Coalition for Families, Teens, and Students is dedicated to fostering dialogues and developing solutions that address the complexities of substance use disorders.
For more information about the conference and to register, visit https://coalitionfts.com/conference/
Christopher McGuinn
More Than 28
