Health for All Innovator Sylvie Leotin to Give Keynote Address at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center
Leotin to speak on humanizing healthcare disparities. She founded Equify Health after surviving cancer to improve healthcare delivery for everyone.
If we want to achieve health equity, we need to understand the lived experiences of marginalized individuals in healthcare.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvie Leotin, a healthcare trailblazer, was recognized by Genentech with a $1 million health equity innovation grant. A tech innovation veteran with a multidisciplinary background in the arts, sciences, and humanities, Leotin was thrown into the patient experience by a harrowing cancer diagnosis. Her unique vantage point as a woman of color and human-centered design expert enabled her to see first-hand those unseen, often entrenched barriers along the patient journey, negatively impacting outcomes. Now, she not only leads the way, but is transforming how care is being delivered to patients from the inside out. Her mission with Equify Health is to evolve healthcare experiences using empathy and experiential learning. Leotin's expertise was recognized with a recent appointment to the Editorial Leadership Board of the Journal of Patient Experience.
“If we want to achieve health equity, we need to understand the lived experiences of marginalized individuals in healthcare,” says Sylvie Leotin, Founder and CEO of Equify Health.
Sylvie Leotin’s lecture will be on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 1:00 PM EST at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH), a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is the nation’s medical research agency - making important discoveries that improve health and save lives.
Leotin has garnered numerous accolades throughout her career, clinching the top prize in ballet from the France National Conservatory and securing first prize in a pan-European computer science competition. As the inaugural female researcher at Stanford University’s Robotics Laboratory, she blazed a trail, later making history as the first patient to lead a multi-million research grant at an academic medical center. Before founding Equify Health, Sylvie was a recognized leader in human-centered design, facilitating transformative innovation workshops with technology entrepreneurs. After surviving cancer, she turned her focus to improving healthcare delivery for everyone. Her expertise in design thinking, combined with her first-hand experience of poor-quality care, makes her a leading source of knowledge. Equify Health believes that when we work innovatively and collaboratively with physicians and healthcare systems to look inward and expose barriers to safe, humanistic, and equitable care, we have the power to transform healthcare for good.
