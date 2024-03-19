Submit Release
Brookfield Corporation Completes Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that it has filed its 2023 annual materials on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.brookfield.com and a hardcopy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have one of the largest pools of discretionary capital globally, which is deployed across our three core businesses – asset management, insurance solutions, and our operating businesses. Through our core businesses, we invest in real assets that form the backbone of the global economy to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns to our stakeholders. Over the long term, we are focused on delivering 15%+ annualized returns to our shareholders. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

