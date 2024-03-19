INNOVIZ ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Innoviz Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (“Innoviz” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INVZ;INVZW) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Innoviz securities between April 21, 2021 and February 28, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 14, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Innoviz had overstated the benefits that the Company was likely to derive from its purported contracts, partnerships, and/or collaborations with automotive companies; (ii) as a result, the Company was unlikely to achieve the level of profitability that Defendants had represented to investors; (iii) accordingly, Innoviz had overstated its business and/or financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Innoviz shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

