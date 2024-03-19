Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,606 in the last 365 days.

China as Việt Nam's largest wood chip export market

VIETNAM, March 19 - HÀ NỘI — China is Việt Nam's largest wood chip export market last year.

Việt Nam exports wood chips to 13 markets in 2023. China, Japan and South Korea are the country's three main wood chip export markets.

Việt Nam exported over 9.38 million tonnes of wood chips to the Chinese market in 2023, reaching over $1.43 billion, accounting for 65.1 per cent in volume and 64.7 per cent in value.

In the Chinese market, the average export price of wood chips decreased from $183 - $185 per tonne at the beginning of last year to less than $140 per tonne in the middle of the year, then rose slightly in the last months of the year but remained below $150 per tonne.

Ranking second is the Japanese market. The price of wood chips declined by up to $36 per tonne last year.

Specifically, the price of wood chips exported to this market was $181 per tonne in January last year but fell to $145 by December.

Wood chip exports to the Korean market reached 548,590 tonnes, reaching $91.88 million, accounting for 3.8 per cent in volume and 4.1 per cent in value.

Similar to the Japanese and Chinese markets, export prices to the Korean market have decreased by $27 per tonne last year with strong fluctuations during the year.

The market recorded an average export price of $200 per tonne in January, 2023, but the price decreased continuously to bottom out at $136, but bounced back to $172 in the last months of the year.

The Việt Nam Timber and Forest Product Association said that the demand for imported wood chips in the Chinese market would tend to continue to decline in the near future, leading to a decline in chip export prices in this market.

In general, the export market structure of wood chips will not change significantly in the near future.

However, the wood chip industry will continue to compete in raw materials with the pellet industry, especially in the Northern provinces because planted forest wood is the main input for both industries in this area.

Therefore, businesses and management agencies need to consider investing in building up raw material sources to ensure a stable supply for production and export.  VNS

You just read:

China as Việt Nam's largest wood chip export market

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more