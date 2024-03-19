Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma: Roundup Victims Need Fast-track Legal Help

Investigating cases of primary central nervous system lymphoma in men who have exposure to Roundup from their employment

We only represent those with neurological injuries caused by commercial exposure to Roundup as these clients are desperate and the most disabled.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are investigating cases of primary central nervous system lymphoma in men who have exposure to Roundup from their employment. Those with exposure to Roundup from their employment are often vocationally disabled, with no medical benefits, and require ongoing treatment for their cancer and require home care, and physical-occupational-speech therapy as they fight their disease” … Greg Vigna, MD, JD, National pharmaceutical injury attorney.

Dr. Yuan describes the prognosis of primary non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma of the central nervous in her article “Primary central nervous system lymphoma in China: a single-center retrospective analysis of 167 cases” in Annals of Hematology (2020) 99:93-104:

“All patients underwent a diagnostic biopsy procedure. A total of 62 (37%) patients underwent a gross total resection of their mass, 43 (26%) patients underwent an incisional biopsy, and 62 patients (37%) underwent a stereotactic biopsy.

The cerebral hemisphere (n = 96; 57%) was the most commonly involved site, in which the frontal lobe (n = 53; 32%) was the most common lobe, followed by basal ganglia and thalamus (n = 43; 26%).

The 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year overall survival probability rates were 72%, 50%, and 35%, respectively.

Multifocal lesions were associated with a shorter median progression-free survival of 12.0 months, compared with those with a single lesion with the median progression-free survival of 20.0 months.”

Read Dr. Yuan’s study: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00277-019-03821-9

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national neurological injury attorney and national product liability attorney states his firm’s case criteria for Roundup claims:

1) Neurological injuries caused by non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

2) Neurological injuries caused by the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

3) Commercial exposure by way of employment

Dr. Vigna adds, “My case criteria are very narrow because it represents the most injured and the most disabled in the non-Hodgkin’s group and there is significant economic need for these cases to be fast-tracked to the courthouse. We only represent those with neurological injuries caused by commercial exposure to Roundup as these clients are desperate and the most disabled and their cases need to be the front of the line in State Court.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Until the time when Roundup is removed from the market by Bayer, its liability is infinite. The Roundup cases that lead to neurological injury from exposure during employment will be heard.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries. He is a retired physician, a Certified Life Care Planner, and an expert on spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, and cauda equina syndrome. He represents serious neurological injuries across the country with Ben Martin Law Group, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury trial attorney and personal injury lawyer in Dallas, Texas.

To learn more from Dr. Vigna: https://vignalawgroup.com.