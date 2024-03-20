Nakkara Launches First Service For Converting AI-Generated Images Into Physical Objects
New service enables anyone to turn their ideas into realityLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nakkara today launched its eponymous service that users of AI image generators, like Midjourney, DALL-E, and Stable Diffusion, can use to turn their images into 3D printed, physical objects. All they need to do is upload a single image to the company’s web site (Nakkara.ai) and Nakkara (Gujarati for “solid”) will create a resin, 3D printed version of it.
“Nakkara was born out of my frustration with the partial solution provided by AI image generators,” said Karl Lautman, founder and CEO of Nakkara. “While these services make it easy to produce incredible, even unimaginable images, I often found myself wanting to hold the object I just created in my hand. But there wasn’t an easy way to make the image tangible. That’s what started me thinking about Nakkara.”
Lautman continued: “As image generators become easier to use and guide, we think more and more people will turn to them to help with product design in a wide variety of fields. Even people with no prior design or fabrication experience will be able to create an image of their vision for a new product, or a replacement part, or a gift, and then send it to Nakkara to produce.”
Key Features
• Simple, one-click image upload interface (only one to three images are required, plus one image showing the desired size).
• High-precision, resin, 3D printed output, with 50 micron (.002”) resolution.
• Output available up to 6.5" x 3.7" x 8.6" (207 cubic inches).
• Output available in unpainted, gray primer, white, red, and black painted finishes.
• Shipping within one-week of upload within the continental US.
Pricing and Availability
• The company charges $75, plus $1/cubic inch of the object’s volume, excluding tax and shipping.
• As a promotion, for the next 30 days, UPS Ground shipping is a flat $15/order.
• Output may be painted for an additional $20 ($10 for just primer).
• The service is available now for US customers.
About Nakkara
Based in Los Angeles, Nakkara has been fine-tuning its service for bridging imagination and reality since 2023. For more information, go to https://Nakkara.ai.
Peter Davis
Nakkara
+1 310-385-7936
info@nakkara.ai