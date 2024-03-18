Governor Abbott Appoints McCleskey As Independent Ombudsman For Texas Juvenile Justice Department

TEXAS, March 18 - March 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robert “Sean” McCleskey as the Independent Ombudsman for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Office of the Independent Ombudsman is a state agency established for the purpose of investigating, evaluating, and securing the rights of the children committed to TJJD.

Robert “Sean” McCleskey of San Antonio is the former chief criminal investigator for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and serves as an adjunct professor at The University of Texas at San Antonio. He previously spent over 16 years as a special agent and task force group leader with the United States Secret Service. He is a member of the Texas District & County Attorney’s Association, Texas Municipal Police Officer’s Association, and the State Bar of Texas. Additonally, he is the first vice president of the Texas Area Police Chiefs Association. McCleskey received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Criminal Justice from Texas Christian University and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s School of Law.