Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Onestar National Service Commission

TEXAS, March 18 - March 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jie Li and reappointed James Senegal to the OneStar National Service Commission for terms set to expire on March 15, 2026. Additionally, the Governor reappointed Marcos Delgado, Verlene Dickson, Ronnie Hagerty, Ph.D., and Dan Leal for terms set to expire on March 15, 2027. The commission promotes volunteerism in Texas and oversees the administration of the AmeriCorps programs for the state.

Jie Li of Austin is a partner at Reflexion Capitol. She is a member of Harvard Business School Alumni Angels Association, Harvard Alumni for Free Speech, and Cornell Free Speech Alliance. Additionally, she is the Austin regional chair for Harvard Business School Alumnae Circles and chair of Kealing Middle School advisory committee. Lie received a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

James Senegal of Spring is the co-founder and lead instructor for ProResponder Training, LLC. He is a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, Texas Municipal Police Association, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, and Texas Police Chiefs Association. Senegal received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Baylor University.

Marcos Delgado of El Paso is the executive vice president for the Borderplex Alliance. He is a member of the International Economic Development Council, Texas Economic Development Council, and Association of the United States Army. Delgado received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from The University of Texas at El Paso and a Master of Arts in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Notre Dame.

Verlene Dickson of Amarillo is the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of the Family Support Service. She served in the United States Army until she retired from the military in 2013. She is a member and club treasurer of the Amarillo Community Lion’s Club and member and Quartermaster of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 430. Dickson received a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and a master’s degree in religion from Liberty University.

Ronnie Hagerty, Ph.D. of Houston is assistant vice president of community relations and talent management for United Way of Greater Houston. She is an adjunct professor at the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University and former lecturer at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. She serves as a board member for The Rose and as an advisory committee member for the Houston Arts Alliance, Nonprofit Leadership Alliance, Career Gear, and University of Houston Downtown master’s in nonprofit management program. She is a member of the PowerTools for Nonprofits Advisory Board and is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Houston. She was previously a member of ReNew H Town Advisory Committee and the American Diabetes Association. Hagerty received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Saint Mary’s College - Notre Dame, Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston, and Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership and Change from Antioch University.

Dan Leal of Bastrop is the executive director of Seedling Mentor Program in Austin and has served as a nonprofit executive director in youth-serving agencies for 20 years. He is a member of One Voice Central Texas and the Rotary E-Club of Central Texas and a mentor for Seedling. Leal received a bachelor degree from the University of North Texas.