Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,610 in the last 365 days.

CDT joins others in letter to US Secretary of Commerce about views on AI safety

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) joined Data & Society and 19 civil society, tech policy, workers’ rights, consumer protection, science advocacy, civil liberties, and racial justice organizations in a letter to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo articulating a shared expectation that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) maintain a broad view of “AI safety” that accounts for the entire range of algorithmic harms. NIST has played a critical role in shaping new standards and inviting multistakeholder dialogue on actionable AI governance, and the letter emphasizes that building a foundation for future safeguards demands focusing attention on the demonstrated real-world harms affecting people now.

Read the full letter here.

You just read:

CDT joins others in letter to US Secretary of Commerce about views on AI safety

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more