CDT joins others in letter to US Secretary of Commerce about views on AI safety

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) joined Data & Society and 19 civil society, tech policy, workers’ rights, consumer protection, science advocacy, civil liberties, and racial justice organizations in a letter to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo articulating a shared expectation that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) maintain a broad view of “AI safety” that accounts for the entire range of algorithmic harms. NIST has played a critical role in shaping new standards and inviting multistakeholder dialogue on actionable AI governance, and the letter emphasizes that building a foundation for future safeguards demands focusing attention on the demonstrated real-world harms affecting people now.

Read the full letter here.