New RecruitMilitary Website Better Serves Employers & Military Community

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RecruitMilitary is excited to launch its new website which offers greater opportunities for job-seeking members of the military community and employers looking to bring military-trained talent to their organizations.

The new website gives the organization the opportunity to show a multi-faceted approach to serving employers, job seekers, and partners aligned with RecruitMilitary’s passion and purpose. It represents a full-circle moment for the brand, combining the best of RecruitMilitary and Bradley-Morris and showcasing the capabilities of 30-plus years of experience connecting members of the military community with promising careers.

“RecruitMilitary’s new website is a symbol of our organization’s evolution as the leader in connecting employers with the military community,” says Dana Kenyon, executive vice president, marketing.

The website and its new format make it easier than ever to use the various resources offered by RecruitMilitary:

• Job seekers – including military veterans, transitioning military members and military spouses – can easily navigate job postings, career resources and content.

• Employers can access strategic, informative content to support their recruiting and hiring goals.

• Partners can take advantage of strategic connections, increasing the impact they can make on members of the military community, as well as other individuals they serve.

No other organization serves all three of the above groups with their career and employment goals, and now more than ever, those groups can derive more benefit from the RecruitMilitary website. With it, RecruitMilitary continues to set itself apart from competitors by providing job seekers with a one-to-one approach in their career journeys, employers with access and exposure to members of the military community, and partners with connections that allow greater reach and depth of service to the military community.

“We’ve spent more than 30 years building our brand as the leader in connecting employers with the military community,” says RecruitMilitary CEO and U.S. Army veteran Tim Best. “Our evolution into a single identity known as RecruitMilitary is a natural step forward as we continue to forge meaningful connections that make a lasting impact for members of the military community and organizations seeking their talent.”

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary is the leader in connecting employers with the military community. Providing talent acquisition solutions that provide employer access and exposure through engagement and communication strategies. Employers hire and engage top candidates by sourcing our extensive database of job seekers, participating in hiring events, connecting with transitioning servicemembers on military bases and implementing recruiting solutions that attract and nurture relationships and deliver qualified talent. Our organization is comprised of veterans and military family members, as well as industry-experienced civilians, serving as subject matter experts for both sides of the military hiring equation. With more than 30 years of experience and a tenacious focus on customer results, we serve two million veterans and transitioning military service members and thousands of organizations.

