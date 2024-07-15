THE FIRST TWO BOOKS IN THE INFLUENCE IN ACTION SERIES REACH #1 BESTSELLER RANKINGS IN PRE-SALES ON AMAZON
A NUMBER OF CO-AUTHORS REACH #1 INTERNATIONAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR STATUS FOR THE FIRST TIME
You can read the greatest business book in the world. If you haven’t put its principles into action to achieve desired results, what have you accomplished?”WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert J. Smith, MFA, co-author of the Amazon #1 international bestseller on sales techniques, Sales Genius #1, leads a group of influence and persuasion practitioners in a new series, INFLUENCE IN ACTION and will host a series of nationwide television interviews on the topic as well.
INFLUENCE IN ACTION: GAINS PROVEN RESULTS has reached #1 BESTSELLER RANKINGS in Amazon’s KNOWLEDGE CAPITAL, SALES & SELLING PRESENTATIONS, RUNNING MEETINGS AND PRESENTATIONS, and FRANCHISES categories. Co-authors in this book include Dr. Michael Goldberg, Al Fabon, Maria Maier, Ellin Sidell, and Parthiv Shah.
INFLUENCE IN ACTION:BRINGS MORE BUSINESS has reached #1 BESTSELLER RANKINGS in Amazon’s LABOR & EMPLOYMENT LAW category. Co-authors in this book include Vladimir Bushin, Christian Younggren, Parthiv Shah, Hira Bakhsh, and Anish Verma.
Dr. Michael Goldberg is a successful cosmetic dentist in Manhattan who owns Practice Perfect Systems. Through his company, he advises other dentists on proven methods to improve their practices and provides them with the necessary systems to optimize them. Goldberg, known among his colleagues as “The Doctor’s Dentist”, is a pioneer in dental-medical collaboration and the “business of dentistry”. Realizing the deficit of management and business skills in healthcare, he began teaching business and management courses at Columbia University, in 1984. He was on faculty at Columbia University and Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center for 30 years.
Alvaro F. Fabon, Jr. is a speaker, trainer and facilitator who provides executive coaching and leadership development in Manilla, the Capital of the Philippines. He is also a Local Government Operations Officer in the Department of the Interior. Fabon has recently conducted a workshop for the 2024 Knowledge Convergence of DILG NCR, where he guided participants to identify their core values and develop them for greater purpose. Fabon also works with church leaders and business owners to optimize their effectiveness.
Maria Maier, MBA emigrated from Volzhskiy, Russia to metropolitan Syracuse, New York. She is the CEO of Step Up & Thrive, a business consulting and coaching firm. Maria is also a board member of the Mohawk Valley Businesswomen’s Network. Maria has been instrumental in attracting co-authors to this series and she may also be featured in the third installment in the series, INFLUENCE IN ACTION TO EDUCATE STUDENTS.
Ellin Siddell has built effective teams, systems, processes, and solutions that have grown multi-billion dollar businesses for iconic companies such as Nestle, Microsoft, and Costco. She is dedicated to Maximizing Human Potential and Organizational Results and is located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Parthiv Shah, known as “Mr. Implementation,” is a data scientist who skillfully uses highly sophisticated data-modeling and matching tools to turn “dead leads” into current patients, and customers for his clients. Shah is also a direct-response marketing specialist who has studied and worked with many leaders in the field, including; Dan Kennedy, Jay Abraham, Seth Godin and Russell Brunson. His proprietary, scientific marketing system is as effective as it is unusual.
Vladimir Bushin has mastered negotiation, training, and coaching. His experience is enriched by more than two decades of corporate leadership, reflecting his impact on business communication and ethical influence. Under his stewardship, the Negotiation Practice Community has grown to over 500 members dedicated to honing their negotiation skills. His company, Bushin Consulting, offers individual and group coaching for small and medium-sized businesses, focusing on leadership development, building a high-performing corporate climate, and growing effective teams. Vladimir’s chapter title is Liking is King.
Christian Younggren began his journey at Mills Chevrolet in 1992 after graduating from Augustana College. Rising through the ranks, he excelled in pivotal roles like Finance Manager and Sales Manager. In 1999, Christian's unwavering dedication to world-class excellence earned him a coveted spot at the esteemed NADA Dealer Candidate Academy, where he graduated at the pinnacle of his class in 2000. He was then named Mills Chevrolet's General Sales Manager, setting records in sales volume and customer satisfaction until he left the company in 2011. Transitioning into sales training, he collaborated with industry giants like Cars.com and GP Strategies, delving deep into sales psychology, leadership consulting, and negotiation.
Throughout his tenure as Director of Sales Training & Business Development at Smart Automotive from 2017 to 2019, he garnered acclaim for his unmatched insight, offering customized sales training workshops. Following this success, he went on to establish Kaizen Automotive Consulting, a venture he continues to lead to this day. Beyond his automotive career, Christian is a diverse individual, engaging in real estate management, Sam Dam Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do, and family travels, embodying a spirit of continuous growth.
Hira Bakhsh is a highly motivated business professional with a diverse background and a passion for transforming ideas into reality. She began her career as a Civil Engineer, where she gained valuable experience working with various commercial general contracting firms. As her career evolved, she ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing her own construction firm and becoming a licensed real estate agent where she influences both consumers and other business professionals.
Anish Verma is a Success Coach and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in IT, Management consulting, and Operations. He has worked for tech giants like IBM, Capgemini, and Tata Motors, gaining invaluable insights and skills. Anish co-founded an AI company and has extensive expertise in leadership development and team optimization. Anish is a certified Maxwell Coach, Speaker, neurorecording specialist, and brain health trainer. He hosts a podcast to share his insights. Anish now helps achievers set up a personalized Smart Success System that empowers them to achieve their goals consistently. He used the same principles to reverse his type 2 diabetes and start a multi-million-dollar business. Anish’s chapter title is More Influence, More Business: Mastering Your Smart Success System.
Robert J. Smith, MFA earned his Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designations in 1992 becoming the fastest agent in the storied history of financial giant, The John Hancock Companies by completing them in 13-months as opposed to the standard 48-months allotted. That record still stands today. Smith also earned his Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) designation from The College for Financial Planning and then taught the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) curriculum to bankers, lawyers, CPAs and financial advisors at Oglethorpe University. He’s also earned the Licensed Insurance Counselor (LIC) certification to enable him to testify in court as an expert witness as well as the Registered Financial Consultant (RFC) designation. He’s also earned the Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist (CMPS) and the Certified Credit Counselor (CCC) professional designations.
Smith knows the value and effectiveness of honing one’s influence and persuasion skills. He was able to increase his top-tier financial advisory practice to #1 worldwide production rankings with The Equitable Life Assurance Society, Mutual of New York (MONY) and AXA Financial. Smith’s rise from the Top 1% in worldwide production to a #1 overall ranking of more than 220,000 combined financial advisors, insurance agents, and support personnel was attained in less than six months of his combining those skills with his proprietary Factual Storytelling methods.
Smith now heads up Smith Profits, A Robert J. Smith Productions Company, and has written a dozen articles for Forbes as a Business Council Member. He’s also written financial columns for newspapers as well as cover stories and articles for other national magazines and global publications. Smith has turned numerous authors into #1 International Bestselling Authors, has consulted dozens of financial advisory firms to help their agents and brokers achieve Million Dollar Round Table membership by reaching the top 1% in annual production worldwide.
Smith has also mentored a high school student from the Angeline Academy of Innovation to a District Championship to earn the top cash prize in an Entrepreneur Pitch Competition, and he expects to see here win regional and state championships when they come available in the next school year. Smith has also mentored a UCF medical student with an undergraduate degree from Harvard to a State Championship in her Entrepreneur Pitch Competition at USF the very next day, where she earned the top cash prize sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida. Both young ladies are now using their earnings to further develop the prototypes for their medical devices that will soon improve the lives of millions of medical patients worldwide.
Why Influence in Action? “You can read the greatest business book in the world. If you haven’t put its principles into action to achieve desired results, what have you accomplished?” Robert J. Smith
INFLUENCE IN ACTION is scheduled for its worldwide release in the third quarter 2024, and will be available on Amazon, Apple, Barnes & Noble and many more stores and locations.
About Smith Profits, a Robert J. Smith Productions Company:
Smith Profits has been produced game-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder Robert J. Smith, began with and advertisement that produced dramatic results while at John Hancock in 1993. Smith Profits
Today, Smith is an award-winning writer and international bestselling author who has set worldwide production records for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Smith is a member of the Forbes Business Council. Featured Forbes Articles.
Robert J. Smith Productions is located in Winter Garden, Florida. The company’s core businesses include Advertising, Branding, and Content; Public Relations and Influence; Books and Comic Books That Sell Your Company’s Products and Services; Television, Commercials and Film. Robert J. Smith Productions
