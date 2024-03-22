City of Whittier, CA, Enhances Asset Management with OpenGov
Anticipated benefits include enhanced reporting for leadership, detailed historical documentation for each asset, and the ability to track asset maintenance.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to eliminate manual processes and find a system with a GIS integration, the City of Whittier, CA was searching for a new solution. After an exhaustive search, it chose to partner with OpenGov, the leading provider of asset management software for local government.
Located 30 minutes from Los Angeles, leadership in the City of Whittier was determined to modernize City processes. In the search for a new solution, the City of Whittier prioritized finding a system that would provide a bi-directional GIS integration, a modern mobile application for work in the field, and work order automation. It also wanted to find a platform that could offer enhanced visibility into the status of capital assets. OpenGov’s Cartegraph Asset Management was the obvious choice, standing out for its integration capabilities, intuitive interface, and ability to provide detailed historical documentation for each asset.
With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management the City of Whittier is poised to transform its asset management work. Anticipated benefits include enhanced reporting for all levels of leadership, detailed historical documentation for each asset, and the ability to manage and track asset maintenance. Additionally, the multi-building level asset management feature has the potential to be instrumental in optimizing facilities management.
The City of Whittier, CA, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
