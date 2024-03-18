CBP uncovers almost 300 live plants within vehicles; agriculture specialists issue $1,300 in civil penalties at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists discovered almost 300 undeclared live plants in two separate enforcement actions at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

“Preventing harmful, prohibited agriculture products, including live plants and soil from entering the U.S. is an integral aspect of the work of our CBP officers and agriculture specialists serving as America’s frontline. These two significant agricultural enforcement actions help protect American agriculture from plant pests and diseases not known to exist in the U.S.” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Nearly 300 live plants seized by CBP officers and agriculture specialists at Laredo Port of Entry.

The first seizure occurred on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at approximately 12:30 p.m. when CBP officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2014 Honda CR-V for secondary inspection. Upon inspection of the vehicle, officers encountered live plants wrapped in paper under the floor mat. Further examination revealed numerous wrapped plants throughout the vehicle including the glove box, inside the seats and in the spare tire compartment. In total, 272 live plants with soil were found.

CBP agriculture specialists issued a $1,000 civil penalty for the undeclared commercial quantity of the prohibited product and CBP officers seized the vehicle.

The second incident occurred just two hours later, at approximately 2:30 p.m., when CBP officers referred a Chevrolet 1500 to secondary for inspection. Upon inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered 19 undeclared potted plants under the seats. CBP agriculture specialists were called in and assessed a $300 spot penalty for the importation of the plants.

Live plants imported without proper documentation are prohibited from entry into the U.S. Lawful live plant importation requires phytosanitary certification and they need be imported through a United States Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) Plant Inspection Station. Soil and compost are inadmissible and prohibited from entry to prevent the entry of soil nematodes and other pests or diseases that may be found in the soil. Attempting to bring in prohibited agricultural items could lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000.

CBP agriculture specialists and CBP officers work diligently to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by excluding harmful pests and diseases from becoming established in the U.S. Read more about CBP’s agriculture mission.