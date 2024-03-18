Submit Release
CBP officers seize over $900K in cocaine at the Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $930,000 worth of alleged cocaine.

“The criminal element continues to find new ways to smuggle narcotics into the United States but our CBP officers used all available tools and resources to successfully thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 122 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On March 15, 2024, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team), officers extracted 50 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 121.87 pounds (55.28 kg) concealed within the shipment of concrete blocks.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

