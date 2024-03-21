INFRGY Developing Breakthrough Ultra-Efficient Wireless Energy Harvesting Technology with Universities in India

INFRGY proof of concept Testing at the University of Kashmir's Institute of Technology Certificate from the Institute of Technology

They demonstrated the capability to harness atmospheric energy at the University of Kashmir. It is currently undergoing further study at the NIT Srinagar

Our goal is to bring our technology, which merges renewable and wireless energy, to the global stage. The possibilities are boundless” — Parvez Rishi

INDIA, March 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFRGY LLC has unveiled its first prototype of a wireless energy harvesting system. It merges energy harnessed from the atmosphere with energy from a provided source, achieving output levels that surpass the input. The prototype device underwent testing in a collaborative effort with the University of Kashmir’s Institute of Technology. It demonstrated a novel method of energy transfer, significantly amplifying power output by utilizing the energy present in the surrounding environment. Additional research will commence at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and other leading technological institutions, aiming to advance this groundbreaking technology.Website: https://infrgy.tech/ Founder Parvez Rishi believes that this development marks just the beginning. The technology’s lack of moving parts and the relatively low cost of its components suggest it could be widely accessible. “We are confident that, with the support of our partners, we can fast-track the creation of an entirely new industry,” Rishi states optimistically. He adds, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at the University of Kashmir for their collaboration in testing the initial device, and to the professors at NIT Srinagar for their keen interest and dedication to advancing this technology.”The device efficiently captures energy from radio frequency signals emitted by a transmitter, and combines it with electromagnetic signals harvested from the surrounding environment, converting this captured energy into usable DC power. Utilizing a patent-pending combination of diodes, capacitors, and a rectifying bridge, the INFRGY device achieves exceptional energy transfer efficiency, effectively eliminating loss and, remarkably, increasing the overall energy output.The escalating demand for fossil fuels has propelled researchers and innovators to explore renewable energy technologies to counteract the detrimental effects of air pollution and greenhouse gases on the planet. Parvez Rishi elaborates, “Our goal is to bring our technology, which merges renewable and wireless energy, to the global stage. The possibilities are boundless.”

INFRGY explainer video