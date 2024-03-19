New Orleans Guest House Announces Support for Saints and Sinners Literary Festival

Creative Works Celebrated Acceptance Shared

LBGTQ Literary Festival In NOLA

Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words.” — -Robert Frost

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Brem, Marketing Director for the New Orleans Guest House, is excited to announce the hotel's support for the highly anticipated return of the Saints and Sinners Literary Festival, taking place in the historic French Quarter from March 22-24, 2024. The festival, renowned for its celebration of the LGBTQ literary world, promises to be a vibrant convergence of writers, readers, and literary enthusiasts.

The festival, open to everyone with an interest in contemporary literature and writing, is set to feature a who's who of the LGBTQ literary community. It provides a unique platform for writers of short fiction, poetry, music, and plays to engage in meaningful dialogue, share their work, and find inspiration among like-minded individuals.

"As a supporter of the arts and the LGBTQ community, the New Orleans Guest House is delighted to welcome guests participating in this significant cultural event," said Karen Brem. "We believe that the Saints and Sinners Literary Festival not only enriches our vibrant city but also fosters an inclusive space for creative expression and collaboration."

Attendees of the festival can look forward to a dynamic schedule of events designed to stimulate creative thought and foster connections within the writing community. From in-depth discussions on contemporary literary trends to hands-on craft sessions aimed at honing writing skills, the festival offers something for every literary enthusiast.

For more information about the Saints and Sinners Literary Festival and to register for the event, please visit www.neworleans.com/event/saints-%2b-sinners-literary-festival/3259/ . Guests interested in staying at the New Orleans Guest House during the festival are encouraged to book their accommodations early, as availability is limited.

About New Orleans Guest House

The New Orleans Guest House is a charming hotel located in the heart of New Orleans, offering guests a cozy and affordable stay with easy access to the city's most famous attractions, including the French Quarter. Known for its friendly staff and clean accommodations, the New Orleans Guest House prides itself on being a welcoming place for visitors from all walks of life.