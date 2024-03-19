BrasilBev Launches Organique on Amazon, Targets 100% Growth in 2024
BrasilBev, the innovative Brazilian beverage company, has announced the launch of Organique, Brazil's first organic energy drink, on Amazon.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrasilBev, the innovative Brazilian beverage company, has announced the launch of Organique, Brazil's first organic energy drink, on Amazon. This significant move marks the company's entry into the North American market, promising a unique product offering that caters to the growing demand for healthier energy drink options.
João Paulo Sattamini, CEO of BrasilBev, elaborated on the strategic initiative, "Our partnership with Amazon is a cornerstone of our strategy to embrace a digital-first approach in the United States. By leveraging Amazon's extensive logistics network, we aim to deliver the essence of Brazilian innovation directly to American consumers. This venture is a testament to our belief in a business model that aligns with the principles of a digital native vertical brand (DNVB)."
Organique's U.S. launch is supported by a dedicated warehouse in Florida and an agency managing the Amazon account, underscoring BrasilBev's commitment to establishing a solid footprint in the U.S. market. The decision to expand digitally is informed by the trend towards healthier energy drink consumption in the U.S., where the energy drink market is valued at $17 billion and organic products enjoy a 12% annual growth rate.
In Brazil, Organique has already made a significant impact, available at over 5,000 points of sale nationwide. The brand's presence was further bolstered by a partnership with Raia Drogasil, making Organique accessible in more than 2,700 stores across the country. "This expansion positions us as the leading healthy energy drink option in Brazil, providing consumers with a convenient and competitive choice for organic products," Sattamini added.
The inspiration for Organique originated during a sabbatical period in India, where Sattamini envisioned creating a product that celebrated Brazilian heritage through indigenous ingredients such as guaraná, açaí, and mate herb. The drink is formulated to offer multiple health benefits without the use of food additives, chemical additives, dyes, or sodium.
With a current lineup of two energy drinks and two mate teas, BrasilBev has ambitious plans for 2024, projecting 100% growth with the launch of 10 new products. This expansion strategy not only highlights the company's innovative spirit but also its commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles through organic products.
About BrasilBev
Founded in 2009 by João Paulo Sattamini, BrasilBev is at the forefront of producing innovative and healthy beverage options. The company launched Organique, the first Brazilian organic energy drink, embodying the rich biodiversity of Brazil. With a focus on sustainability and wellness, BrasilBev continues to expand its international footprint, introducing the world to the vibrant flavors of Brazil.
