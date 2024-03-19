Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,373 in the last 365 days.

BrasilBev Launches Organique on Amazon, Targets 100% Growth in 2024

BrasilBev, the innovative Brazilian beverage company, has announced the launch of Organique, Brazil's first organic energy drink, on Amazon.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrasilBev, the innovative Brazilian beverage company, has announced the launch of Organique, Brazil's first organic energy drink, on Amazon. This significant move marks the company's entry into the North American market, promising a unique product offering that caters to the growing demand for healthier energy drink options.

João Paulo Sattamini, CEO of BrasilBev, elaborated on the strategic initiative, "Our partnership with Amazon is a cornerstone of our strategy to embrace a digital-first approach in the United States. By leveraging Amazon's extensive logistics network, we aim to deliver the essence of Brazilian innovation directly to American consumers. This venture is a testament to our belief in a business model that aligns with the principles of a digital native vertical brand (DNVB)."

Organique's U.S. launch is supported by a dedicated warehouse in Florida and an agency managing the Amazon account, underscoring BrasilBev's commitment to establishing a solid footprint in the U.S. market. The decision to expand digitally is informed by the trend towards healthier energy drink consumption in the U.S., where the energy drink market is valued at $17 billion and organic products enjoy a 12% annual growth rate.

In Brazil, Organique has already made a significant impact, available at over 5,000 points of sale nationwide. The brand's presence was further bolstered by a partnership with Raia Drogasil, making Organique accessible in more than 2,700 stores across the country. "This expansion positions us as the leading healthy energy drink option in Brazil, providing consumers with a convenient and competitive choice for organic products," Sattamini added.

The inspiration for Organique originated during a sabbatical period in India, where Sattamini envisioned creating a product that celebrated Brazilian heritage through indigenous ingredients such as guaraná, açaí, and mate herb. The drink is formulated to offer multiple health benefits without the use of food additives, chemical additives, dyes, or sodium.

With a current lineup of two energy drinks and two mate teas, BrasilBev has ambitious plans for 2024, projecting 100% growth with the launch of 10 new products. This expansion strategy not only highlights the company's innovative spirit but also its commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles through organic products.

For more information about Organique and BrasilBev's journey, please contact:

@azpusa @azpressbrasil

Bernardo Biavaschi,
bernardo@azpress.com.br

Aline Zanchi
aline@azpress.com.br

About BrasilBev
Founded in 2009 by João Paulo Sattamini, BrasilBev is at the forefront of producing innovative and healthy beverage options. The company launched Organique, the first Brazilian organic energy drink, embodying the rich biodiversity of Brazil. With a focus on sustainability and wellness, BrasilBev continues to expand its international footprint, introducing the world to the vibrant flavors of Brazil.

aline zanchi da silva
AZPRESSBRASIL
+55 51 98450-0707
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

BrasilBev Launches Organique on Amazon, Targets 100% Growth in 2024

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more