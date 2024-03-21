City of Jefferson City, MO, Upgrades Budgeting and Planning with OpenGov
The new system promises to enhance personnel forecasting, help produce an ADA-compliant budget book, and provide flexible, robust reporting.MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting a modern platform to help with budget book creation that also supported customized reports, the City of Jefferson City, MO, was looking for a new budgeting solution. After an in-depth search, it chose OpenGov, the leader in budget planning and management software for our nation’s local governments.
Located 30 minutes from Columbia, leadership in the City of Jefferson City is constantly looking for ways to improve their work. In its quest for a new budgeting solution, it prioritized real-time budgeting tools that could enable departmental collaboration and break down data silos. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its ability to meet these needs and more, providing top-tier customer support and a unified platform for the City of Jefferson City’s entire budgeting process.
With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Jefferson City is poised to experience significant improvements in its budgeting and planning processes. The new system promises to enhance personnel forecasting, help produce an ADA-compliant budget book, and provide flexible, robust reporting. Additionally, the platform's integrations will help streamline financial operations, eliminating redundant tasks and fostering better collaboration.
The City of Jefferson City joins the ranks of numerous public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software tailored for government needs.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
