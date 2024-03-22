Master Tattoo Artist Robert Pho Designs Celebrity Gift Bag for Children Uniting Nations Oscar Viewing Celebration

Robert Pho recently showcased his original masterpiece artwork by designing this year's celebrity gift bag for the Children Uniting Nations 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration and Viewing Dinner. VFX Josh (Visual Effects Artist with Amazon Studios), Amir Tyson (Boxer), Elliette Jackson (Defensive Coach Houston Texans) gifted a celebrity gift bag designed by Robert Pho master tattoo artist. Vincent Malvaez (Manager for Robert Pho) Paul Oakenfold (Record Producer, Remixer and DJ) Robert Pho is renowned as a master tattoo artist and entrepreneur with over three decades of experience www.skindesigntattoos.com - Robert Pho established Skin Design Tattoos in Las Vegas, NV (Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino), New York City (Brooklyn & SoHo), Honolulu, Hi, Orange County, CA. Internationally in Tokyo, Japan. Expansions in Nashville, TN & Beverly Hills, CA

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Pho is renowned as a master tattoo artist and entrepreneur with over three decades of experience. Recognized globally for his exceptional talent, he has garnered immense respect in the tattoo artist community for his mastery of black and gray realism tattooing. Pho recently showcased his original artwork by designing this year's celebrity gift bag for the Children Uniting Nations 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration and Viewing Dinner.

Pho's story is one of resilience and transformation. He overcame adversity from his early life after escaping the Khmer Rouge regime of Cambodia and endured racism as a refugee growing up in the San Gabriel Valley. Pho channeled his experiences into the mastery of tattoo art. "Designing the celebrity gift bag for CUN was a profound honor,” shared Pho. "It is a privilege to contribute one of my masterpieces to an organization committed to supporting at-risk youth."

The Children Uniting Nations 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration and Viewing Dinner was hosted by Mario Lopez and Daphna E. Ziman, founder of CUN and Justice for Women International (JWF Int’l), on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the historic Warner Bros Estate in Beverly Hills, CA. The night, which benefitted CUN and JWF Int’l, was filled with glamour, entertainment, and a "Fashion for Peace" fashion show showcasing designers from Israel and Ukraine. Marla Gibbs was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding contributions. The event included several musical guests with featured performances by Macy Gray and Doug E. Fresh.

Other attendees at the star-studded event included Paul Oakenfold, Percy (Master P) Miller, Billy Zane, Madalina Ghenea, Kendra Wilkinson, Amir Tyson, Mercedes Blanche, Carlo Mendez, Christiana Leucas, Christoper McDonald, Judd Nelson, Terrell T.J. Ward, Matthew Judon, Elliette Jackson, Wes Scantlin, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Petri Byrd (Judge Judy Bailiff), Makita Bond Byrd, Sofia Milos, Sean McNabb, Christine Devine, Parrice Smith, Mike Hill, Greg Mathis Jr., and many more.

Pho’s established Skin Design Tattoos with studios in Las Vegas, Nevada (located inside Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino), New York City (Brooklyn and SoHo), Honolulu, Hawaii, and Orange County, California. Internationally, the brand has established its presence in Tokyo, Japan, and is planning expansions into Nashville, Tennessee, and Beverly Hills, California.

Pho is a passionate supporter of aspiring tattoo artists seeking to pave their way in the industry. He founded the Skin Design Tattoo Academy, whose mission is to equip its students with the skills to excel in tattoo artistry and thrive as entrepreneurs. The curriculum encompasses various levels of training, catering to novices and professionals alike, covering both tattooing techniques and business acumen. The program also provides exclusive mentorship opportunities with Robert Pho and the Skin Design family.

He plans to share his life journey in a memoir slated for completion in late 2024. The book aims to inspire young individuals facing life challenges and obstacles and highlights how mastering the art of tattooing catalyzed a transformative shift in his life.

Stay connected on social media with Robert Pho @robert_pho and Skin Design @skindesigntattoos. Visit Robert Pho at www.robertpho.com and Skin Design Tattoos at www.skindesigntattoos.com.

For Media Inquiries and Interviews Contact: Yvette Morales, YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com.

About Skin Design Tattoo Academy

Skin Design Tattoo Academy is led by Robert Pho, a veteran tattoo artist with 35 years of experience and founder of Skin Design Tattoo Inc. The company has nine studios across the United States and internationally in Tokyo, Japan, with plans to expand to other locations such as Nashville, Tennessee, and Beverly Hills, CA. Pho launched the Skin Design Tattoo Academy, offering comprehensive apprenticeship and mentorship programs based in Hawaii and Las Vegas. Aspiring tattoo artists can enroll in tuition-based programs and access financing options through Klarna and Affirm. The curriculum caters to novices and professionals, covering tattooing techniques and business acumen. The program provides exclusive mentorship opportunities to work closely with Robert Pho and the Skin Design family. The company's mission is to equip students with the skills to excel in tattoo artistry and thrive as entrepreneurs in the industry. Visit Robert Pho at www.robertpho.com and Skin Design Tattoos at www.skindesigntattoos.com.

