US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Who Was Assigned to a Shipyard to Call For Direct Access to The Nation's Top Lawyers For Compensation-Do Not Roll The Dice on Law Firms

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are by far the best branded source in the nation for Navy Veterans who during their time in the navy were assigned to a shipyard-and who now have developed mesothelioma. We are advocates for people like this-and we want them to receive the best financial compensation results. We are not a law firm-we are advocates and our services are free to a Navy Veteran who has developed mesothelioma or their family.

"We offer direct access to some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys-because we know the more capable the lawyer-the better the compensation results for the Navy Veteran as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"The reason we are so focused on Navy Veterans with mesothelioma who were assigned to a shipyard is because we know that individuals like this may have had extreme exposure to asbestos-assisting shipyard workers with repairs to their ship or submarine. We also know that most family members who are trying to help a loved one with mesothelioma have no clue what they are looking for when it comes to mesothelioma lawyers. We are trying to change this-very sad fact.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma and he was assigned to a shipyard while in the navy-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for some incredibly honest advice. There is no group like us for Navy Veterans who have developed this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has experience assisting US Navy Veterans or US Navy Shipyard Workers who were exposed to asbestos at the following shipyards:

* The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk, Virginia

* Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Bremerton, Washington

* Bangor, Maine

* Hunters Point, California

* Long Beach Naval Shipyard, California

* Groton/New London Connecticut

* Philadelphia Naval Shipyard

* The Brooklyn Naval Shipyard, New York

* Boston Navy Yard Boston, Massachusetts

* The Charleston Naval Shipyard Charleston, South Carolina

* The Pearl Harbor Navy Shipyard

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: “We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades-and to make sure the best compensation happens for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer we offer direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members are welcome to call us anytime at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com