Intchains Group Limited Filed Its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, China, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated solutions of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for blockchain applications, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 18, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time.



The annual report can be accessed on the Company's website at https://intchains.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for blockchain applications. The Company utilizes a fabless business model and specializes in the front-end and back-end of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain. The Company has established strong supply chain management with a leading foundry, which helps to ensure its product quality and stable production output. The Company’s products primarily include high-performance computing ASIC chip products consisting of ASIC chips that have high computing power and superior power efficiency, computing equipment incorporating our ASIC chips, and ancillary software and hardware, all of which cater to the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. The Company has built a proprietary technology platform named “Xihe” platform, which allows the Company to develop a wide range of ASIC chips with high efficiency and scalability. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

Piacente Financial Communications

In China:

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: intchains@tpg-ir.com

In the United States: