Sending the Bears back into Hibernation with these 3 potential Short Squeeze NASDAQ Stocks

Sending the Bears back into Hibernation with these 3 potential Short Squeeze Stocks

A short squeeze happens when many investors bet against a stock and its price shoots up instead as short sellers bail out to cut their losses” — Investopedia