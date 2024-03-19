Sending the Bears back into Hibernation with these 3 potential Short Squeeze NASDAQ Stocks
A short squeeze happens when many investors bet against a stock and its price shoots up instead as short sellers bail out to cut their losses
What is a Short Squeeze:
A short squeeze is an unusual condition that triggers rapidly rising prices in a stock or other tradable security. It occurs when a security has a significant amount of short sellers, meaning lots of investors are betting on its price falling. The short squeeze begins when the price jumps higher unexpectedly and gains momentum as a significant measure of the short sellers deciding to cut losses and exit their positions.
The 3 Stocks we feel you should put on your watchlist ASAP that have all been sold Short are:
GDHG, NRXP, and RENB
Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: GDHG); New Amusement Park Attendance Record Set, Preceding Major Expansion into Indonesia with 30-50 New Park Openings, $6 Million Dollar Share Repurchase Plan
Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: GDHG) manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the GDHG parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people.
The GDHG parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.
Currently Managing Six Properties Consisting of Amusement Parks, Water Parks, Gourmet Festivals, Circus Performances and High-Tech Facilities.
Parks are Located in Geographically Diverse Markets Across the South of China and Collectively Offer Approximately 139 Rides & Attractions.
Parks are Easily Accessible to an Aggregate Population of Approximately 21 Million People in China.
Guest Visits During the 2024 Chinese Spring Festival Holiday Set New Company Attendance Record.
Expanding Into Indonesia Market via Strategic Partnership with PT BESTAR JAYA.
Authorized $6,000,000 Share Repurchase Program for GDHG Common Stock.
Utilizing Capital Market to Broaden Presence in the Amusement Park Industry.
Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Refining Investment Strategies.
Increasing Investment in Technology to Elevate Visitor Experiences and Improve Overall Customer Satisfaction.
For more information on $GDHG visit: https://axecapitalusa.com/gdhg/
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP); Future Shipment of IV Ketamine to over 100 Pharmacies Nationwide; Trial Endpoint Reached for First Suicidal Bipolar Depression, Chronic Pain and PTSD Drug; Potential for up to $330 Million in Payments and Royalties
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. NRXP is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRXP has partnered with Alvogen Pharmaceuticals around the development and marketing of NRX-101 for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 additionally has the potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.
NRXP has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) in the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRXP was awarded Fast Track Designation for the development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.
Developing Therapeutics for the Treatment of CNS Disorders, Specifically Suicidal Bipolar Depression, Chronic Pain, and PTSD.
MOU Signed with Conversio Health with Immediate Plans to Ship IV Ketamine Product to Full Range of Customers via 503a and 503b Pharmacies.
Study Maintained 95% Concordance Rate Between Study Sites and Central Raters on Primary Endpoint. No Unexpected Serious Adverse Events Reported.
Positive Sata and FDA Comment Triggers next $5 Million Payment from Partners Alvogen and Lotus and their Assumption of Development Costs with up to $330 Million in Milestone Payments and a Royalty on Net Sales in the Mid-Teens.
Completed Initial Manufacture of IV Infusion and Plans to File FDA New Drug Application for Acute Suicidality Upon Demonstration of 2-ear Shelf Stability.
Completing Enrollment for Phase 2b/3 Trial in Suicidal Treatment-Resistant Bipolar Depression in Cooperation with Lotus Pharmaceutical.
Incorporation of HOPE Therapeutics Dedicated to NRX-100 (IV Ketamine) for Suicidal Depression to Patients.
HOPE Therapeutics to be Initially Owned by NXRP and current NXRP Shareholders via a Planned Tax-Free Dividend.
For more information on $NRXP visit: https://www.nrxpharma.com/
and https://axecapitalusa.com/nrxp/
Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RENB); Breakthrough Testing with Nvidia AI Chips Emerging from Cyclomics Acquisition and GEDICube; Early Cancer Detection
Renovaro Biosciences, Inc (Nasdaq: RENB) has developed advanced cell, gene, and immunotherapy platforms designed to renew the body’s natural tumor-fighting capabilities against cancer and infectious diseases.
RENB is harnessing the power of genetic expression and gene therapy. The RENB AI platform finds correlations between genes and their expression. RENB gene therapy has the potential to teach the patient's immune system to recognize their cancer and destroy it. RENB will have the ability to inform and design clinical trials with insights from the deep learning of NVIDIA Partnered GEDiCube. RENB expects to make adjustments for their upcoming human clinical trials and test them in silicon.
Developing Cell, Gene & Immunotherapy Platforms to Renew Natural Tumor-Fighting Capabilities Against Cancer and Infectious Diseases.
Partnership with NVIDIA to Utilize Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips.
Proprietary AI Platform Aims to Commercial Products to Support Clinical, Research, and Pharmaceutical Organizations.
RENB Will Acquire 75% of Cyclomics with 4th Generation Liquid Biopsy Genomics Platform “Omni-Omic” Blood Test Ready for AI Application.
Cyclomics’ 4th generation liquid biopsy genomics platform is the first truly “Omni-Omic” blood test ready for AI application.
Achieving in Pre-Clinical Studies what Dr. Anahid Jewett, a Top Oncological Immunology Scientist at UCLA Calls “The Holy Grail of Cancer Research.”
Finalized Clinical Protocol and Identified Principal Investigator from the Department UCLA to Conduct First-In-Human Studies Projected for The End of 2024.
For more information on this Exciting NASDAQ Company: RENB
visit: http://www.renovarobio.com and https://axecapitalusa.com/renb/
