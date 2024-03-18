Submit Release
Merit Medical Systems to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on April 30, 2024

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Merit will hold its investor conference call on the same day (Tuesday, April 30, 2024) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific).

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast and slide deck can be accessed using this link. A link to both register for the conference call and view the webcast will be made available at merit.com.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,000 people worldwide.

Contacts:
  
PR/Media Inquiries:
Teresa Johnson
Merit Medical		 Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Westwicke - ICR
+1-801-208-4295 +1-443-213-0509
tjohnson@merit.com mike.piccinino@westwicke.com

 

 


