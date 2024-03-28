In Feeling God: Search + Connect + Be, Marquita Moore Offers Prescription for Personal and Professional Fulfillment
Latest book shares key insights from popular author and lifestyle entrepreneur
I wanted something beyond what just looked good; I wanted to feel good, but I didn’t know how to get there.””NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquita Moore, whose How I Grew Today digital platform inspires a global audience, published her newest book: Feeling God: Search + Connect + Be. The book empowers readers to embark on journeys of self-discovery and to take critical steps toward building authentic, meaningful lives.
Moore’s narrative is a tonic for anyone eager to connect with something beyond the trappings of conventional success. Documenting her own process of spiritual growth, the former budding television host and executive at Shawn Carter Enterprises details her transformation from prominent business mover and shaker to inspirational influencer, mentor, and lifestyle entrepreneur.
“On the outside, it looked like I had it all together: high profile, big job, perfect family. But on the inside, I was insecure—certain I was doing everything wrong—and felt I was never being my true self,” Moore said. “I wanted something beyond what just looked good; I wanted to feel good, but I didn’t know how to get there.”
After a couple seasons curating the cultural conversation on BET and Oxygen and then more than decade shaping global hip-hop trends at Shawn Carter Enterprises and the early days of Roc Nation, Moore decided it was time to make a radical departure from the traditional nine-to-five. Defying the conventional wisdom that puts a premium on status and prestige, she stepped off the high-powered career path and began to seek out opportunities for self-awareness and reflection.
“I realized through my own experience that unraveling is hard, but it’s the best part. You have to allow yourself to come undone and understand that life isn’t an exercise in perfection. There needs to be a willingness to hit the spots in your life that might hurt, and bring tears, so you can be renewed and rebuild,” Moore said.
Feeling God leads readers in a series of reflections, narrative exercises and prompts designed to help them find their inner voices and tell their own stories. The book is a companion to How I Grew Today, an online community that offers a safe, nurturing space for people to be their authentic selves. Through both platforms, Moore shares her passion for cooking, fashion and creativity, enabling readers and site visitors alike to learn, grow and explore diverse avenues of personal fulfillment.
Feeling God: Search + Connect + Be is available at Amazon, Audible, Google Books, Barnes and Noble and Target. Follow Marquita Moore on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok @howigrewtoday.
